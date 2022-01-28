We'll let you in on Passing Secrets at Fontwell Park

The ground is currently Good, Good to Soft in places and the forecast is for a dry, but cloudy day at the track. We have previewed the action with our race by race guide and you can find more betting offers at Mybettingsites.

1.20pm Novices’ Hurdle (2m 1f)

American Gerry has filled the runner-up position on his last two starts and commands respect. However, Wells Glory scored on Rules debut in a bumper at Plumpton in May and despite only finishing second on hurdling debut at Plumpton in December, there was enough promise there to suggest he is open to more improvement.

They go over the sticks at Fontwell Park on Sunday afternoon / Picture: Getty

Selection: Wells Glory

1.50pm Handicap Chase (3m 3f)

All three runners arguably have a chance, although this demands more than the current form shown by Checkitout and I See You Well. Cheque En Blanc was a good fourth at Plumpton last time out, but preference is for Eaglehill who scored at Fakenham in October, before filling third at Musselburgh earlier this month. He is taken to come out on top.

2.20pm Handicap Chase (2m 2f)

En Coeur has to defy top-weight following a facile win at Plumpton, but commands respect. However, Passing Secrets has filled second in both of his starts this term and he is taken to finally get his head in front at the eighth time of asking

Selection: Passing Secrets

2.50pm Maiden Hurdle (2m 4f)

Aristocrate is an interesting runner here making his debut for Dr Richard Newland having started his career in France. However, Ballycamus shaped with plenty of promise on his debut fourth at Southwell in a bumper and he is now interesting going hurdling.

Selection: Ballycamus

3.20pm Handicap Hurdle (2m 5f)

King Arise has to defy top-weight on his handicap debut, but is an interesting contender. Midnight Glance makes his return to action, but needs to build on a couple of promising efforts last term. Good News is a course and distance winner who is also of interest, but Antony filled second at Plumpton in December and looks an interesting contender here.

Selection: Antony

3.50pm Handicap Chase (2m 5f)

Tip Top Mountain has to defy top-weight, but remains an interesting candidate. Out The Glen also scored last time out, beating Spotty Dog at Leicester. However, the latter gets the verdict here given he gets a 4lb weight pull here and looks open to more improvement.

Selection: Spotty Dog

4.20pm Bumper (2m 1f)

Deere Mark was second at Chepstow on debut, but he was ultimately disappointing back at the same track in December. There were definite signs of promise from Hourvari on debut at Warwick and he looks a leading player for Olly Murphy. However, preference is for Saquon. Second in a point-to-point at Larkhill in March 2020, he made a pleasing debut for Dr Richard Newland when second at Ludlow in December and the slight step up in trip looks sure to suit in the finale.