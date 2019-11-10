Twiston-Davies and Aspell are the Fontwell Park kings

Sensulano and connections after a win at Fontwell Park / Pixture: Clive Bennett

Twiston-Davies got his afternoon off to a perfect start in the Visit Attheraces.com Handicap Hurdle as Velvet Cognac finally got his head in front under rules at the 16th time of asking, at 8/1. The Lawney Hill-trained 11-year-old beat Jimmy by 3½ lengths.

Aspell replied in the Mares’ Beginners’ Chase – in what was only ever a two-horse race - as Sensulano quickened up nicely towards the second-last and was eased to a 16-length success over Midnight Tune – who was a further 42 lenghts ahead of the third. The 10/11F was trained by Noel Williams.

Aspell's quickfire double was landed in the third as he took the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap Hurdle, this time by just 3/4 of a length over Now Look At Me on Oliver Sherwood’s 10/1-chance Paseo. The 10/11F, Mason Jar, finished a long way behind in sixth.

Paseo (No7) and Leighton Aspell on their way to victory at Fontwell / Picture: Clive Bennett

Twiston-Davies evened things up riding his second winner, on Jamie Snowden’s Early Morning Rain. The 7/2-shot stayed on strongly to beat 2/1 favourtie Deja Vue, by a cool seven lengths in the Riverside Brewery And Tangmere Tower Mares’ Maiden Hurdle.

Fiona Shaw and Michael Legg teamed up wit Kiwi Myth to win the Follow At The Races On Twitter Handicap Chase, beating Love The Leader by at 8/1. The even-money favourite, Tactical Manoeuvre, could only manage a distant third.

Anthony Honeyball’s 7/4 favourite, Kid Commando, tasted victory in the Compare Bookmaker Sites At Bonuscodebets.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race. Threeunderthrufive was beaten 18 lengths into second.

The West Sussex track will now be prepared for one of the biggest meetings of the year – as the Southern National is next up, on Sunday (November 17).