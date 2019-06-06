Tottenham Hotspur legends joined by Bobby Davro and Big Brother winner for ex-Liverpool star's charity golf day

Organised by Chestnut Tree House patrons Paul and Annette Jones, the event raised more than £10,000. The teams played 18 holes of golf before enjoying a celebratory dinner with compere Aaron James, DJ Karl Peters, and performances by comedian Bobby Davro and classical trio Tres Amici. Attendees included sporting legends Matt Le Tissier, Kerry Mayo, Ricky Villa, Ossie Ardiles and Nicky Banger; actor Matt Lapinskas and Big Brother 2016 winner Jason Burrill. See the best of the pictures, by Graham Franks Photography, on these pages.

