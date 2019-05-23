Tons of fun for Middleton at Horsham - Bognor win low-scoring game - Chichester can't halt Hastings

Middleton won a remarkable match - featuring four tons - at Horsham, while Bognor and Pagham continued their good starts to the 1st Central Sussex League season. But Chichester Priory Park and Stirlands are still looking for their first victories.

Horsham v Middleton

Sussex Premier League

Middleton had not managed to beat Horsham in their last seven meetings - but did so in style this time in a remarkable game.

Sean Heather won the toss and elected to field and there was early joy for Middleton with Russell Talman bowling both openers with just 25 on the board.

This, however, brought together Horsham captain Michael Thornely and Sussex’s Will Beer. The pair put on 257, ending when Mahesh Rawat caught Thornely off Ben Hansford for 150. Beer was caught 16 runs later having just reached his 100 with the score on 298.

Horsham’s innings closed after 50 overs on 340-7. Tallman finished with 3-64 and Hansford 3-39.

Middleton lost their first wicket when Harry Hovey was caught for 20 with the score on 41. Jack Dawling and Heather shared in a partnership of 123 before Dawling was run out for 54, with Heather on 70.

Rawat joined Heather and the pair put on an unbroken 178 to take Middleton past the Horsham total with 13 balls to spare.

Heather finished 144 not out, including 14 fours and five sixes, and Rawat ended 100 not out, his ton coming off 62 balls including 14 fours and two sixes.

Middleton host Eastbourne this Saturday.

Chichester Priory Park v Hastings

Div 2

Chichester Priory Park are still looking for their first win.

At home to Hastings & St Leonards Priory at Goodwood, Chichester won the toss and elected to bat.

Chichester’s innings never truly got going – several batsmen made starts but fell before they could achieve a significant total.

Four batsmen got into the 20s – Peter Lamb (25), Dan Wells (23), Charlie Futcher (22) and Henry Condron (21) – but good bowling from the visitors restricted Chichester to 160 all out.

On their newly laid Goodwood wicket, 160 didn’t look like being enough. Ryan Hoadley (42) and Tom Gillespie (38) provided the stability that was lacking from Chichester’s innings.

A quickfire 29 from Elliot Hooper ensured there would be no comeback from the hosts as Hastings knocked off the required runs in just 33 overs, achieving victory by five wickets.

Good news for Chichester came in the form of maiden wickets in the first XI for Ben Gregory and Owen Spicer – a glimpse of a promising future.

It’s still early days in the season, however, but Chichester would feel much better with their first victory. Hopefully this will come on Saturday at Ifield.

Bognor v Lindfield

Div 2

On a pleasant day at the Regis Oval, Lindfield put the hosts into bat. here Bognor skipper Ryan Maskell enjoyed the first over by taking 19 off of it but Bognor’s batsmen all came, made a start and then went in a total of 166 all out.

However this didn’t deter the Bognor boys as a combination of five spinners bagged nine Lindfield wickets. There were three apiece for the wily Joe Ashmore, the impish Mikey Harris and new boy Roy Kaia as Lindfield were bowled out for 130, Bognor winning by 36 runs.

Broadwater v Pagham

Div 3 West

Having won the toss Pagham batted first and soon got stuck into the home bowling. Jack Stannard continued his fine form with 76 and Stuart Hanks 24 helped him put on 96 for the first wicket.

The drinks interval started a mini collapse with Pagham going from 125-1 to 158-6 with Ben Challen taking 4-24. Thanks to a hard-hitting 39 not out in 37 balls from Justin Scott, Pagham finished on 214-8.

In reply Broadwater were soon in trouble losing Graham Waller for six. Wickets continued to fall regularly and at 59-4 the game seemed over but 49 from Joel Lewis and 42 from Ian Gooding saw Broadwater recover to 129.

But the devilish spin of Nikki Tabberer (4-44) once again proved too much for the opposition and ensured Pagham maintained their unbeaten start to the season with Broadwater ending 174 all out.

Littlehampton v Stirlands

Div 3 West

Stirlands hoped to shake off their losing run at promoted Littlehampton, but were out of luck.

Winning the toss, Stirlands chose to bowl and Littlehampton fell to 74-4 with wickets from young Nat Clowes and Henry Anscombe.

Littlehampton recovered over the rest of the innings and they reached 247-9 off their 45 overs.

Worrying for Stirlands was that Littlehampton’s second top scorer was extras with 57.

Stirlands went into bat facing a gargantuan task and lost two early wickets through poor shot selection from Jake Moores and George Briance.

Nick Gubbins and George Coles rallied well but eventually succumbed to leave Stirlands 89-6.

Jim Lynch tried his best to recover things with some strong batting, but Stirlands ended on 166-9.

Stirlands host Broadwater on Saturday looking for their first win.

Southwater v West Wittering

Div 5 West

On Southwater’s new pitch, the hosts batted after winning the toss.

Their openers fell quickly thanks to some great tight bowling at the start of the innings by Joe Pink (2-37) and Harry Staight (0-34) frustrating the batsmen. Fluffy faced youngster Kieran Baker was pick of the bowlers (3-26).

Southwater finished on 198 after West Wittering were poor in the field, dropping a number of catches.

Liam Bates (5) and Gareth Lendrum (12) opened for West Wittering but fell cheaply and Carl Tupper (10) was unfortunate to be given out as the ball appeared to have dropped short and hit the ground before the fielder caught it.

Staight (57) came in at six and played some great shots before Pink (17*) had a lapse in concentration and Staight was run out.

With just over 30 needed off five overs, Jack Harte (17) came in and struck a few quickfire fours. But Baker was run out off the last ball, looking for three, so Southwater won a nail-biter.

West Wittering will be looking to improve for the next game at Billingshurst.

Aldwick v West Chiltington & Thakeham II

Div 6 West

Aldwick have started the season in rich form and after another victory, against West Chiltington & Thakeham twos, they find themselves at the top of the division after four games.

Chilts made it hard going for Aldwick’s batsmen with top-drawer bowling spells from opening bowler Josh Metters (2-36), James Chaloner (1-20) and top wicket-taker Malcolm Fitzgerald (4-25).

Aldwick opener Ed White ground out 67 before he became one of Fitzgerald’s victims and further valuable contributions from Tom Hoare (23) and Simon Barter (21) made up the home side’s final total of 162-9.

Chasing 163 for victory was well within Chilt’s capabilities, but after a good early knock from Callum Wyatt (19), the Aldwick bowling quartet of Ian Horner (2-16), Ben Kemp (3-18), Ollie Smith (2-16) and Harry Rossor (2-31) ripped through the opposition’s batting line-up with ease, bowling them all out for just 91 in the 28th over.

It could have been even more embarrassing for the visitors had it not been for a late flurry from Philip Martin (19) and Toby Witham (21) who bolstered the final total so the defeat was by 71 runs.

This week Aldwick are away to Broadbridge Heath.

Selsey v Bognor II

Div 7 West

It wasn’t quite a day to remember for Bognor’s second team, who at one stage found themselves at 71-7 at Selsey.

A rearguard action led by Mark Hood with 41 saw them up to 151 all out, Tom Cripps taking 3-24 for Selsey and Josh Stocks 2-11. Paul Stevens took 2-21 while Brad Rose and Jacob Taylor took a wicket each.

In response Selsey got the job done briskly with Stocks and Smith taking the score to 38. Rose (29), Luke Cawte (33*) and Ash Humphreys (39*) helped Selsey win by seven wickets to keep them top of the division.

Selsey travel to Henfield on Saturday.

Stirlands II v Arundel

Siv 8 West

Against pace-setters Arundel at Church Lane, Stirlands were put in and made slow progress. After 20 overs the score was 42-2.

A partnership of 97 between the returning Oli Viner (47) and John Fuller (83) upped the rate then a stand of 90 between Fuller and Rupert Woodruff plus a cameo from Tobie Simmonds saw the home side achieve a respectable 209.

In reply Arundel made steady progress, putting on 80 for the first wicket, helped by variable bowling. Only Jason Moores and Joe Fuller completed their allocation as Stirlands tried to find a way back into the game. But Arundel chased down the target for the loss of four wickets.

West Wittering II v Southwater II

Div 9 West

The home team invited the visitors to bat first on an excellent batting track.

Skipper Andy Priest opened with two wickets in his first over. Southwater tried to regroup under tight line and length from Priest and Trevor Delderfield.

Priest finished with 4-4 and Delderfield bagged two excellent wickets. Kev Allsobrook (2-3) and Steve Day (2- 15) scuttled out the tail with only Chris Adstead (11) reaching double figures and the top score was extras at 14 as they were 43 all out.

James White (25no) and Ali Phillips-Hall (19) took the game away from the visitors in six overs with Ian Lower grabbing a consolation wicket at the end.

West Wittering have won all four of their games to go top with 120 points.

Arundel III v Aldwick II

Div 11 West

Aldwick kick-started their 2019 campaign with an important first victory by seven wickets away to Arundel III.

Batting first, Arundel’s Nathan Lipton (26) and Trevor Horn (33) put runs on the board and further runs from Tim Pitts 22*) helped the home side post a respectable 167-9.

However, Aldwick bowling pair Josh Kemp (3-36) and Liam Hicks (3-18) restricted the home side’s ambitions with wickets at regular intervals.

Confident batting from Aldwick ensured a victory came easily in the 32nd over. Ryan Walkley (25) and Liam Hicks (13) started things nicely but it was the unbeaten partnership of 114 by Aiden Miles (62*) and Dan Cox (43*) that was the main reason the visitors coasted to victory.

All three Aldwick wickets were taken by Raman Singla (3-24).

Chichester Priory Park IV v Broadwater III

Div 11 West

Chichester, with a nicely balanced group of youth and experience, opted to bat first. The youngsters put on a creditable performance as T Phillipo hit 17 from 21 balls, T Toft 14, B O’Brien and T Bachelor.

However the total of 158-9 proved a little short to challenge Broadwater.

Sinsbury, Pahee and Wells scored 90 from 18 overs. The tidy bowling of O’Brien with 2-21 and S Mayne 2-49 looked to halt the scoring rate.

Toft again took two stumpings and a run-out. M Maynard’s run-out dismissed the opening batsman for 32 but Broadwater hung on to take the game.