Tips for Saturday at Glorious Goodwood

We've reached the end of the week at Goodwood and it's a final chance for our tipsters to show their worth.

We go into Saturday's racing with Coral's Dave Stevens still leading the way - he has seven winners for the week. ITV Racing's Ed Chamberlin and Chi Observer sports editor Steve Bone have six each while Goodwood duo Adam Waterworth and Alex Eade have three and two respectively.

Here are their selections for today:

Dave Stevens: 150 Tommy G 225 Charles Kingsley 300 Enbihaar 340 Open Wide 415 Berkshire Rocco 450 Warning Fire 525 Gifts Of Gold.

Ed Chamberlin: 150 Tommy G 225 Corgi 300 Enbihaar 340 Flavius Titus 415 Gold Souk 450 Land Of Legends 525 Gifts Of Gold

Steve Bone: 150 Ballyquin 225 Bartholomeu Dias 300 Enbihaar 340 Khaadem 415 King of Athens 450 Warning Fire 525 Fortune And Glory

Adam Waterworth: 150Tinto 225 Charles Kingsley 300 South Sea Pearl 340 Open Wide 415 King of Athens 450 Breath of Air 525 Aiya

Alex Eade: 150 Venturous 225 Charles Kingsley 300 Manuela De Vega 340 Lake Volta 415 King of Athens 450 Warning Fire 525 You're Hired.

Good luck if you are having a bet - please gamble responsibly.