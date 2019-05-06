There's no i in team for Dell Quay sailors

On a sunny Friday morning, Dell Quay SC introduced a new racing event to the club – Team Racing.

The 15 club members taking part were formed into five teams of three by principal race officer Mark Harper, each sailing one of the club’s Picos.

The participants were drawn from various groups in the club, including experienced racers, novice racers, social sailors and junior racers. The emphasis was on competing as a team rather than as individuals.

Race officer Rob Nunn set up a quadrilateral course and racing took place between two teams at a time, so ten races were sailed in all.

The course was kept deliberately simple to allow time for all the races to be completed.

The first races started slowly because of the lack of wind, which eventually picked up only to drop off again for the later races.

In order to finish the races with sufficient tide remaining, the race officer shortened the course by taking out first Quay buoy and then one of the inflatable marks.

Racing in Picos proved quite challenging for many of the participants used to having a lot more space to move around in their own boats, but less so for the junior sailors accustomed to sailing small single-handed dinghies.

Despite this the more experienced adult sailors won the day overall.

The event was very successful with everyone having a lot of fun, regardless of the final result.

Results: 1 Team B: Mark Harper, Simon Verrall, John Purdy, 31pts; 2 Team A: Steve Holcroft, Richard Bridgmont, Hilary Sparkes 35; 3 Team C: Peter King, Ethan Sparkes, Niamh Sparkes 40; 4 Team D: Rob Corfield, Sue Manning, Lottie Sparkes 50; 5 Team E: Bruce Dupee, Andrew Horne, Andrew Pendry 54.