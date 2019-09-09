The boy Dunn good at Bognor - just like his forefathers

Bognor held its traditional Challenge Weekend, starting on the Saturday with a 36-hole singles completion, then on Sunday, the Davis Bowl four ball better ball and the Millbourn Fousomes pairs competitions.

Willie Dunn won the Challenge Cup with fantastic scores of 69 and 64, for a seven-under handicap total of 133. Olly Longlands, current club champion came second with 69 and 65; Tim Osman from West Hove GC third with 69 and 68. Fourth was Harry Isham with 69 twice over.

Dunn revealed a nice spot of family golf history after lifting the trophy.

“I was fortunate enough to win the trophy this year but 125 years ago my great grandfather “Young Willie Dunn” won the first championship of America. He won $100 and the medal he is wearing in the picture.

“I’m very proud of adding my trophy not only to my great grandpa’s historic win but also to my grandpa Captain NW Dickie Dunn’s county championship wins in Yorkshire in 1926 and Lincolnshire (1931). His grandpa “Old” Willie was one of the finest golfers of his day too.”

Back at Bognor, congratulations also go to Phil Turner and Derek Chester for winning the Davis Bowl Pairs with 38 points, on countback from Dave Rudman and Nick Elliman. Rob Kissell and Pete Austin won the Millbourn Cup with a fantastic score of plus nine, just edging out Alex Jasper and Scott Bingham with eight.

The 200 Club annual golf competition and grand draw took place on Saturday. Some 80 players took part in windy but dry conditions. The format was a four-person team Stableford with two scores to count on the first six holes, three to count on the second six and four to count on the final six holes.

Following the golf, 100 players and their guests enjoyed a fantastic buffet, the quality and presentation of which was superb. Thanks go to all involved in its success.

Results: 1 (110 pts ocb) Each winning free 200 club membership for 2020 - David Standing/Tony Roberts/Alan Rutter/Trevor Till; 2 (110 pts) Each winning a guest green fee certificate - Rod Searle/David Burden/Trevor Pulleyblank/Roland Heath.

The grand draw was drawn by last year’s £1000 winner Sara Stoneham and the 2019 winner was Trevor Pulleybank. Ladies’ vice-captain Gill Twyfrod drew the lucky number for the £500 prize and the winner was Brigette Paul.

Bognor’s seniors’ mixed team, consisting of six pairs, travelled to Horsham Golf Park for the annual fixture. The Horsham area just managed stay dry for the match much to the relief of all.

Bognor were hoping to repeat last year’s win at Bognor but Horsham ran out winners by 3.5-2.5.

Bognor’s winners were Allan and Margaret Delves and Rob and Karen Crichton with Rob and Sue Redmond gaining the half. Horsham managed to defeat Jim and Eileen Morris, Derek and Kay Dady and David Turner and Georgina McCormack.