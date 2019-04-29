Tasty line-up in store at Goodwood's May Festival

Goodwood hosts its annual celebration of racing and food at the May Festival.

The event will feature the Goodwood Food Show alongside top-class racing from Thursday, May 23 to Saturday 25.

Last year saw a plethora of chefs, all sharing Goodwood’s sustainable ethos, descend on the Goodwood.

Goodwood season opener is just days away

Hard winter work is paying off on the Downs

This year will see exciting repeat appearances and fresh new talent; John Williams, Michelin-starred chef from The Ritz will be spotted again in the Demo Kitchen showing off some of his most delectable recipes, alongside Matt Brown, executive chef at Hawksmoor and James Golding, chef director at The Pig.

Goodwood’s own Michelin-starred chef, Darron Bunn, will also be found in the Demo Kitchen, teaching the racing audience how Farmer, Butcher, Chef, Goodwood’s sustainable restaurant, uses produce from Goodwood’s Home Farm to feed hungry guests from across the Estate.

The new face in the Demo Kitchen will be Michelin-starred chef Tom Aikens; known for his restaurant group “Tom’s Kitchen”, Tom has written three books and has been seen on BBC’s Great British Menu. His debut appearance in the Demo Kitchen will be a popular addition to the line-up. Further chefs joining the demonstrations will be announced in the lead-up to the fixture.

This year, the Food Market will join the Demo Kitchen on the East Parade Lawn in the Gordon-Lennox Enclosure, or, as it will be known for the event, the Food Lawn. Visitors will find the Food Market, a cluster of beautifully arranged tipis, overflowing with locally sourced produce, providing guests the chance to sample and shop from a range of award-winning products.

New this year will also be a street food offering: the concourse outside the Sussex Stand will host a wide selection of street food stalls that can all be sampled by trying out various taster options (all available for just five pounds). So hungry onlookers will not have to commit to just one choice, they can get a taste of all the mouth-watering cuisine on offer.

Finally, diners will be able to feast on a Tom Kerridge menu in The Kitchen, formally the Sussex Bistro. The restaurant will be open on a ‘walk in’ basis for the full three days of racing, so everyone will have the opportunity to stop by and taste some of Tom’s finest dishes.

All of these exciting activities will complement three exhilarating afternoons of horse racing.

Tickets can be purchased from £20 in advance and under-18s go free in all enclosures. Please call 01243 216610 or visit Goodwood.com for tickets, hospitality and further information.