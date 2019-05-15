Sweden link-up boosts Goodwood's campaign for international runners

Goodwood bosses have announced a partnership with a Swedish racecourse to encourage horses to compete at both venues.

The partnership with Bro Park Racecourse in Stockholm will allow owners with horses competing in either country the opportunity to experience the unique atmosphere of running their horse at either the Qatar Goodwood Festival or The Stockholm Cup Day at Bro Park, two of Europe’s premier race meetings.

Any horse which wins a qualifying race at Bro Park on Stockholm Stora Day, Sunday, June 16, will be entitled to free travel and entry to a reciprocal race at Glorious, which runs from July 30 to August 3.

In a reciprocal arrangement, any horse winning certain races during the Qatar Goodwood Festival will gain free travel and entry to selected races at the Stockholm Cup meeting on September 22.

Dennis Madsen, head of racing at Svensk Galopp, said: “It’s a huge honour for Swedish horse racing to be associated with Goodwood Racecourse. However, we would not have accepted the relationship unless we thought we had something to offer.

“It’s a great opportunity for Swedish owners to travel aboard and get a unique experience and, obviously, we believe we can give something back to British owners who want to run their horses at the valuable Stockholm Cup meeting.”

Ed Arkell, Goodwood clerk of the course said: “We’re delighted to be working with Bro Park and Svensk Galopp. This is a wonderful opportunity for Swedish owners to experience the unique charm of the Qatar Goodwood Festival and, equally, for British owners to run at Sweden’s most prestigious and valuable meeting.”

David Menuisier, trainer of last year’s Stockholm Cup winner, Thundering Blue, said: “This is a great initiative by Goodwood and Bro Park.

“We were looked after brilliantly at Bro Park last year and it’s a really well-run racecourse. We will certainly look to support this initiative and would encourage others to do so and experience racing in Sweden.”

Roy Arne Kvisla, the top trainer at Bro Park and in Scandinavia in 2018, added: “This can be a great opportunity for us to broaden our views. It is normally costly to go on a long journey with the horses, but this is a golden opportunity to do so. Goodwood is a great racecourse and the track is very fair. If I have the right horse, I will be happy to go.”