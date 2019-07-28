Sussex darts star Rob Cross wins Betfred World Matchplay 2019

Former World Champion Rob Cross has won the Betfred World Matchplay title with 18-13 win over Michael Smith in Blackpool.

At one stage Cross, From Hastings, was 9-1 up. Smith staged a mini-rally and fought back to be 13-7 behind.

He then put Cross under real pressure and got it to 16-13 but Cross held his nerve to claim the title.

