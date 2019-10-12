Sussex Cross Country League gets under way at Goodwood

Chichester Runners host the opening fixture of the Sussex Cross Country League today (Saturday) at Goodwood, the same venue where the cross-country relays were held a fortnight ago.

This will be a chance for athletes from all age groups to get off to a good start both in terms of individual and also team placings.

It will be an opportunity to impress the Sussex selectors, who will be looking to pencil in names showing early season form for the Southern Inter-Counties in December.

Chichester will hope home advantage will play a part, especially after their strong showing in the relays. Both the senior men’s and women’s A teams are in division one of the league and look to have greater strength in depth than last season, despite losing some of their talented under-20s to university.

For the men, in-form James Baker and Ned Potter will spearhead the club’s campaign while the women will have input from four age groups with the under-17s, under-20s seniors and veterans all able to score in the senior women’s race.

The programme starts with invitation under-11 races at midday with the main league programme for under-13s and under-15s kicking off at 12.30pm.