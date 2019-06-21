Sussex children take a chance to shine at Lord's - and meet Matt Prior

A total of 450 children from schools around the country visited Lord’s as part of the annual Chance to Shine schools’ open day supported by Yorkshire Tea.

Pupils from Chichester Free School were among them and were joined by England cricket legend Matt Prior as they took part in a range of different activities at one of cricket’s most famous venue.

Prior joined the children for an assembly which taught the children about the values of cricket, focusing on teamwork, perseverance and fair play.

Afterwards, the pupils took part in a range of activities including a tour of the pavilion and JP Morgan Media Centre, cricket games in the MCC Cricket Academy and cake decorating in the Nursery Pavilion.

Chance to Shine and Yorkshire Tea work together to inspire thousands of children across the country to take part in cricketing activity in the classroom and on the playground. The two organisations get schools across the country playing cricket during Yorkshire Tea National Cricket Week next week, and more than 1,500 are expected to take part.

Prior said: “This has been a fantastic day for the children involved and an incredibly inspiring visit. I treasure my memories playing at the most famous ground in the world and I hope that the children here today will have formed memories that will last with them for a long time.”

* Louie Lawrence has been picked to play in the under-11 Sussex team.

It is great news for the youngster, who goes to Gresat Ballard School at Eartham and plays for Middleton colts, is aiming to achieve a sports scholarship at his next school.

Lawrence, ten, said: “We train on Sundays. When we go outdoors we play matches in different formats. 30 overs, T20 and 2x15 over. I want to play for England one day and be picked to play in the Indian Premier League.

“I first started playing cricket when I was just three years old with my dad and brothers in the back garden.

“I would like to thank Brian Towner, my coach at Middleton Cricket Club and also my school, Great Ballard. And I would like to thank my parents for driving me to and from all of my training sessions and matches and for always supporting me and my dreams.”

* Chichester Priory Park’s juniors have had a busy few weeks.

Under-15s

Against Chippingdale, Chi were 96 all out in 17.1 overs before Chipps won by scoring 99-4 off 18 overs.

Tim Wergan retired on 42 and Owen Spicer (18) was the pick of the rest of the batters.

Caleb Cossar kept Chips tamed with 2-7 in three overs but Chips reached the total with some ease.

Chi had raced to 50-0 with Wergan punishing the bowling. But after he retired the wheels well and truly came off:

Chipps’ left-arm spinner took five wickets and 50-0 turned into 96 all out.

Chipps got home with 11 balls to spare.

Under-14s

Priory beat Pagham by five wickets. Chi batted well in the early order and George Hicks made a decent 23. The other two mainstays were Tom Baily and Harry Walker, who retired on 26 and 28 respectively.

Under-12s

Chi played East Preston, who could only score 80-5 after Chi batted first and made 147-2 off 20 overs.

Josiah Cossar, Oscar de Lacey, William Heaver and Harry Walker were the main run scorers.

In the field Harry Walker bowled two excellent maidens.

Under-11s

Facing Pagham, Chi lost by nine runs. Pagham are a strong batting side and lost only one wicket in 16 overs. Edwards and Rustell were Chi’s top run scorers.

Lavant v West Meon

This was Lavant’s first game against West Meon.

West Meon won the toss and asked Lavant to bat first knowing the pitch would dry out during the afternoon. Lavant were soon in trouble with both openers dismissed quickly.

There was a slight rally as the ever reliable Steve Brooker and Danny Berkley added some runs to Lavant’s meagre score. Once Berkley was out the rest of the Lavant side collapsed, despite Brooker’s attempt to keep the strike each over.

Lavant’s innings closed on 82 all out 40 minutes before tea when Brooker stepped back and inadvertently demolished his stumps trying to cut the ball through the offside. Hugh GT was the pick of the West Meon bowlers with 5-2-5-7.

West Meon started their run chase of 83 runs with Clarke hitting an unbeaten 53 and Lavant only managing to take one wicket as West Meon cruised to victory by nine wickets.