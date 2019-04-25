Super Cooper sparkles for Aldwick ... Selsey looking slick

The start of the local cricket season is imminent for teams in West Sussex - here's how some of them have been getting on in friendlies.

Aldwick v Crawley

A blistering unbeaten century from Aldwick skipper Alex Cooper (120*) and a first-time five-wicket haul for Tom Hoare (5-58) were the highlights of Aldwick’s win at home to Crawley.

Buoyed by their new pavilion and playing facilities, Aldwick were raring to go and eager for a good performance in this curtain-raiser to the 2019 campaign before the serious stuff of league cricket commences this weekend at home to Steyning. Aldwick II will be away at Middleton.

Despite Hoare’s five-wicket haul, Crawley amassed a very competitive 210 before they were bowled out with four balls to spare. At the other end, Aldwick’s R Raju bowled a very tight line conceeding just seven runs in his eight-over spell while also picking up three wickets.

Nevertheless, if it had not been for the Crawley middle-order pair of R Khan (49) and Ajaz Noorzai (53) ,who took the visitors’ score from 90-6 to 181-7, Aldwick would have wrapped up the game a lot earlier and Cooper would not have had the chance to start his season with such gusto.

Dean Stokes (11) , Simon Barter (17) and Aiden Miles (12) all ably played their part in the Cooper Show as Aldwick finished victorious on 213-5.

Goodwood v Madehurst

On a day some 20 degrees warmer than last Sunday, Goodwood won the toss and batted, setting off at a roaring pace with Graeme Bennison (40) and Matt Geffen (21) putting on 63 for the first wicket.

John Heyworth (8) and Johnny Heaven (40) came in and by the 20th over Goodwood had scored 97-2. But Heyworth, John Clifton (8) and Peter Lamb (14) struggled to get the ball away and only 31 runs were added by the 30th over. Things picked up with Heaven and Owen Spicer (14) before the Maynes, Stanley and James, saw Goodwood to 180 for their 40 overs.

Madehurst made a more sedate start putting and were 88-1 after 20 overs.

Goodwood’s bowlers bowled steadily but without taking wickets regularly. James Mayne (1-20) was the pick of the bowlers in the first 20.

Matt Geffen (4-27) had Madehurst floundering. C Locke (55) fell lbw, J Bewick (34) was bamboozled by a slower ball, J Lee (0) was caught by Tim Odell second ball and G Locke was bowled first ball.

But B Clivero (38*) and S Musto (24*) batted well, with Clivero smashing two consecutive sixes. For Madehurst two crucial partnerships Locke and Bewick (86) and Clivero and Musto (49) won them the game.

Selsey v Bognor

Selsey chased down 76 for the loss of eight wickets against Bognor. Tom Amis took 3-15 as John Hooker scored 21 when Bognor batted.

Selsey were 12-4 at one stage but Tom Cripps held the innings together with 44* to see them home.

Selsey v RAM

Selsey had RAM on 17-4 and 32-5 but they recovered to post 157. Tom Amis took 3-29, Josh Stocks 3-10 and Tom Cripps 1-16.

Brad Rose batted superbly for 71 not out, supported by Sean Fig with a composed 40.

Selsey v Crawley Eagles

Winning the toss in 23C heat and choosing to bowl didn’t go down to well, but Selsey soon reduced the Eagles to 20-3.

Tom Cripps took 3-19, Tom Amis 2-27, Paul Stevens 2-30 and Brad Rose 2-20 as Crawley posted.

Selsey found scoring much easier on a very good wicket and Martin Lee with 71 not out, Josh Stocks with a quick,composed 30 and Pete Horner’s unbeaten 30 got them home.