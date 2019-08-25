Sizzling Sunday will bring Goodwood bank holiday festival to a close - our tips and the Racing Post view

It's the third and final day of Goodwood's August Festival and it's set to sizzle.

Soaring temperatures have led to the dress code in the Richmond Enclosure being relaxed so that men don't have to wear jackets - and the action on the track is set to be red hot too.

So far racegoers have seen two fixtures full of high-class racing, topped by Saturday's Celebration Mile, in which our selection Duke of Hazzard won at 3/1 for Rossa Ryan and trainer Paul Cole.

Two Group 3 races were run on Saturday, too - the Prestige Stakes was won by Boomer and the March Stakes - now run in memory of West Sussex trainer John Dunlop - was claimed by Sir Ron Priestley, Mark Johnston's evens favourite.

Sunday's racing highlight is the Group 3 Supreme Stakes but that is just one of eight races on the card, and there's an array of family entertainment around the racecourse too.

Our Sunday tips: 200 Junvieve, 230 Limelighter, 300 Joyful Mission, 335 Creative Talent, 410 Limato, 445 Spanish Aria, 520 Zac Brown, 550 Lightening Dance.

* Experts at the Racing Post have previewed all of the action ahead of today's Bank Holiday Sunday meeting at Goodwod.

Dual Group 1 winner Limato is the star of the show at Goodwood as he faces ten rivals in the Supreme Stakes (4.10). The Group 3 is the headline event on a card which also features an intriguing £40,000 handicap contested by some unexposed, progressive three-year-olds.

Race by race guide

Going: Goodwood (first race: 2.00)

Good, good to firm in places

2.00 Narrow preference is for Richard Hannon's JUNVIEVE, an improved second at Chepstow last time and with more probably still to come.

2.30 A race that makes minimal appeal as a betting medium. QUEEN'S SOLDIER and Elegant Love make most appeal.

3.00 Great Example seems the best handicapped on current form but COUNTRY may well produce enough improvement to take care of him

3.35 Brodie Hampson and LUNA MAGIC have teamed up for two races this season and won them both. They look the way to go again.

4.10 The key horse is that superb performer LIMATO, for whom drying conditions will be a plus and who has a good chance if back to peak form.

4.45 Unexposed ALEMAGNA has shown plenty of promise and she may be able to strike off what looks a fair mark on her handicap debut.

5.20 A chance is taken on MISTER TRADER, who continues to drop in the weights and whose jockey booking takes the eye.

5.50 While they nearly all have a chance, the step up in trip could help BLUE MEDICI (nap) to extend this summer's very good sequence.