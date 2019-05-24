Singleton beat Goodwood in thriller ... Weather can't deny Bognor Ladies

Our latest round-up from local cricket grounds features Singleton, Goodwood, Bognor Ladies, Amberley and Aldwick. Get involved in the coverage by sending your men's, ladies and junior cricket reports to steve.bone@chiobserver.co.uk for publication here and in the paper.

Singleton v Goodwood

Singleton-Goodwood fixtures are always eventful and this close encounter proved no exception.

Singleton won the toss and elected to field. Dan Wells (2) left early. Henry Whitby played positively for his 14 and Rob Carver played some lovely shots for 32.

John Heyworth limped off with 19 and the Goodwood innings never really got going following a solid start. But Mike Smith came in and paired up with Graeme Bennison (14no) and Goodwood pushed on. Smith finished on 64 not out.

Ben Gregory was unlucky to go unrewarded as Singleton kept Goodwood to 200-7.

Singleton began their innings well. Smith bowled well for no reward. Owen Spicer (2-38) removed both openers to get Goodwood back in the game. Gregory and Glen Stanford were in and Stanford scored quickly for 50 before he was run out.

Johnny Heaven (0-18) came on and kept one end tight and Matt Beard (2-42) picked up two wickets. Smith came (2-26) back for a second spell. He took two quick wickets and along with two great throws by Smith and Wells resulting in run outs Singleton had work to do.

It came down to the penultimate ball with Elsbury (51no) giving them victory with a six over deep square leg.

Bognor Ladies v St James Montefiore Ladies

Ladies 35-over League

Sunday was fun day for Bognor’s ladies, who won their first game of the season.

The visitors from St James were going nicely at 69-1 but a fine spell from Becky Landy with 3-30 saw the visitors dismissed for 122.

In reply the steady Sandra Yee and lively skipper Tanya Wake were going nicely with the score at 70-1 before an impromptu downpour put paid to the game – however with Bognor ahead on the run rate, victory was theirs.

Amberley v Aldwick

In a case of two Eds being better than one, Ed McCarthy of Amberley scored 102* in Amberley’s total of 267-4. He was supported by Josh Suter with 38, Jason Mitchell 66* and Paul Mustoe 38. Jordan Evans, Liam Hicks, Harry Rossor and Dion Sampson each took a wicket.

Aldwick’s Ed White carried his bat for 103, with only Tom Hoare 21, Liam Hicks 17 and Ben Bambridge 14* reaching double figures. Steve Livermore and Josh Suter each took three wickets for Amberley as Aldwick fell 64 short.