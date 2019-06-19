Selsey's golf silverware in plentiful supply - Bognor on back foot versus Lee-on-the-Solent

The golf season is picking up nicely and we have all the latest news and results from Selsey GC, Bognor GC and Cowdray Park GC in our latest digest. See all the reports below - and email your golf news to steve.bone@chiobserver.co.uk

SELSEY

It has been a busy time at Selsey Golf Club an the Max Falkner Claret Jug attracted 54 golfers from all sections.

It was won by Dan Russell from the men’s section with a nett 64 ahead of 13-year-old Lloyd Hughs from the juniors with 66. The jug will be presented later in the year.

The vets and ladies played a mixed greensomes competition, with Sue Bywater and Reg Ewens winning by one point from Carol Wheeler and Alan Ranscombe. The match was followed by lunch.

The club’s ladies competitions are going well. Jaqui Towns won two competitions and came second in a third. She won the Pam Albers with a good score of 35 points then was second with 78 in the Lifeboat Competition behind Alison Weller, overall winner with 75. A donation was sent to the RNLI.

Jaqui won the Edward Jones Trophy with a superb score. Meg Mearns was runner-up and Jaqui has had her handicap cut by two shots.

The Centenary Foursomes was won by Sheila Watmore and Rita Green and their trophies were presented by lady captain Carol Wheeler, having been given to the section by Eddie Williamson when she was captain in 2008.

The Hacking Bowl was played over two Mondays. The scores of both competitions combined meant the winner was Linda Cook, scoring 150. Eddie Williamson was second with 151.

In Selsey’s men’s section, the Thursday afternoon roll-ups played over nine holes have started again. The first was won by Craig Newman with a gross score of 39 points.

In the Easter Cup 60 golfers took part on a lovely if windy day. This is a stroke play competition and it was very close at the top of the leaderboard.

Simon Rishman won with nett 63 and Billy Daniels was beaten into second on countback. Malcolm Cawte had the lowest gross score of 67.

Two friendly matches were played. The first, against Bognor, ended in a narrow Selsey loss of 4-3 after defeat in the final match on the 18th green.

The second at home to Gosport & Stokes Bay was won 4-1 by Selsey.

Selsey men played the first round of the Oliver Trophy knockout competition away to Chichester. A team of eight won the day for Selsey.

The 12-strong Cyril Blake team played at home in a 36-hole competition for players over 55. Eighteen holes are played as a foursomes in the morning, and then in the afternoon 12 singles matches are played. Selsey won 9½-2½.

In the May Medal, division one was won by Billy Daniels and division two by John Mustoe.

The captain’s-v-vice-captain’s team challenge was well supported and was won by the captain’s team.

The Captain/Pro Challenge Cup was won by was Brian Blackman, Tony Lee, Jeff Wootton and Richard Jarvis, scoring 121 points.

The Bognor and Lee teams meet

BOGNOR

A Bognor team chosen by club captain Sean Maginnis played host to a team from Lee-on-the-Solent in a twice-yearly fixture that’s become a permanent part of the calendar.

After a hearty breakfast six pairs from each club faced each other on a beautiful summer’s day.

Bognor won the first two pairs but a magnificent fightback by Lee’s last four pairs to win tight matches swung the match their way. Lee came away with a 4-2 win and all look forward to the game at Lee in early September.

Bognor seniors entertained Petersfield seniors in the second leg of the PetBog Shield.

The first leg was held at Petersfield in May when they lost 3½-2½.

This time, superbly captained by Chris Hickling, Bognor ran out 4-2 winners and won on aggregate 6½-5½. A hearty meal followed and Petersfield captain Roger Mulley presented Chris with the shield.

In Bognor’s second match of the week, Bognor were totally overwhelmed 6-2 by a very strong Cowdray team at Cowdray Park.

On a beautiful day Phil Harrison, Cowdray’s captain, led them well and Bognor’s only winning pairs were Sean Francis and Jim Stephenson (3&2) and Richard Hedge & Mike Wadley (6&4). Over thtwo matches, Bognor sneaked home 9-7. Cowdray said they would look for revenge next year.

The Bognor men’s Stableford drew an entry of 95 players across the three divisions on a day when scoring was not particularly easy because of the firmness of the course and trickiness of the greens. That said, there were some exceptional scores in all three divisions.

Ben Bishop won division one with a fantastic 45 points, Sam Grover won division two with an excellent 40 and Nick Longlands won division three with a brilliant score of 43.

COWDRAY PARK

The tenth annual Royal British Legion golf tournament took place at Cowdray Park.

It was played in perfect conditions on the wonderfully maintained and picturesque course.

An enjoyable morning of competitive golf was rounded off by an excellent lunch and prizegiving.

First prize went to the Cowdray Estate team with the runners-up from local company Proclean. Third were the team from Park House Hotel, Bepton.

The prize for the team with all the players over 18 in handicap went to the Milland Men. Organisers said they were grateful to their supporters including the Cowdray Estate, Gillhams Garage, Midhurst Lions, MacDonald Oates, Park House Hotel and the golf club.