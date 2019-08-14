Selsey golf veterans pick up prizes - and First Responders are winners too

The veterans of Selsey Golf Club had their presentation day and Selsey’s First Responders were presented with a cheque from the section.

The day started with an 18-hole shotgun start and the weather was perfect with a light breeze and plenty of sunshine.

The course was in very good condition and high scores were expected from the field of 43 members.

After the match the members retired to the clubhouse for drinks and a chat before the presentations were made. There were four major presentations plus a cheque for £125 was presented to Liz Watson from the Selsey First Responders.

The Arthur Powis Cup was awarded to Jim Craig by Eddie Williamson the daughter of Arthur Powis and Brian Rainer, the veterans’ captain.

The Selsey First Responders Cup was awarded to Bobby Moore by Liz Watson.

The Brexit Cup, a pairs competition, was won by Paul Hinshelwood and the Jack Wild Goose Mug was won by Frank Fewster.

These presentations were but a few as the majority of the other competition presentations were bottles of wine or spirits.

COWDRAY PARK

The Veterans’ Cup is a prestigious trophy open to male members aged at least 60. The first round had 49 entrants and the top 24 players qualify for the final.

The first round leader was Harvey Terry with 38 points. The scores were bunched with nine players on 34 or better.

In the second round there was excellent scoring, with both Steve Lucking and Brian Symonds recording 38 points for an aggregate of 75. Andy Gilbert carded an excellent 41 for an aggregate of 76 but he was pipped into the runners-up spot by worthy winner Terry, who scored 39 points for an aggregate of 77.

He also won the trophy in 2012 so his name will appear twice on the main trophy board in the clubhouse.

Cowdray Sseniors visited Littlehampton having won the home leg 5-3. Cowdray hoped for an away win at the links course playing in summer conditions with running fairways and undulating greens. But home-course knowledge prevailed and Littlehampton won 5½-2½.

Pyecombe made the journey to Cowdray Park, having won their home leg 5½-2½. While Cowdray match captain Mike Cardiff and Jon Fife halved the first game, there was littlejoy for the rest of the Cowdray seniors.

Allan Gormley and Trevor Edwards won 2&1 by shooting a gross par round. Graham Nicholls and Barry Overington managed a 2&1 win but otherwise Pyecombe overcame the disadvantage of an away fixture and won 5½-2½ to complete the double.

West Sussex visited Cowdray on the hottest day of the year. Cowdray won 5-3 in sweltering conditions.

BOGNOR

Eighty players took part in Bognor’s seniors’ invitation, fast becoming a not to be missed event. It was unfortunate that the rain came down with about an hour’s play left, but credit to all players, they all finished the 18 holes.

Bill Chick and Ron Allcott have run this competition for more than 25 years. Ron passed away last year, but his son Gary Allcott helped Bill present the trophy.

The abundance of other prizes were presented by seniors’ captain Terry Kuhler. The course and dinner were superb. The Allcott & Chick Trophy was won by Lionel Hickey and his colleague Graham Mensard from Stoneleigh Deer Park GC with 47 points, closely followed by Phil Hawkes and Nick Upjohn from Cowdray Park with 45. Third was Willie Dunn and John Harker from Littlehampton with 43.

The Men’s Rubens Cup attracted a magnificent 114 players, which due to demand was held across two days. Congratulations to Andy Williams for winning the cup with an excellent nett 62 points. Division one winner with 66 was Richard James and division three winner with 64 was Rob Wyatt.

Bognor seniors played two club matches, both versus local clubs. In the first at Rowlands Castle, Bognor lost 6-2. The only Bognor winners were Jim Stephenson and Chris Hickling, who won their pairs 3&2. One of the Rowlands players Ray Ruzewicz had a hole in one on the 14th, and he very generusly put two bottles of wine on every table.

At home to Chichester Bognor lost 4-2. Bognor’s senior captain Terry Kuhler shot a gross 75 but still only managed to halve his pairs match.

Bognor seniors held the popular Jack Lemmer Trophy, also part of the yearly Fletcher Trophy. There was a great turnout of 84 players, and just pipping everyone else was Trevor Till with 43.

This is Till’s third win this year and has quite rightly he has had his handicap reduced by four over this year due to his excellent play. Divisional prizes went to Ian Paine with 41 points and Harry Layton, also with 41.