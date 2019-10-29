Selsey, Bognor and Cowdray golfers pick up prizes

We have all the latest reports from Selsey, Bognor and Cowdray Park golf clubs - all of which have had plenty of silverware being handed out.

SELSEY

The annual mixed match, the Tom Keep, was played on a sunny day with not too much wind. Club captain Steve Growns presented the trophy to the winners, husband and wife team Gordon andAlison Weller.

An irons-only competition was held on a windy day, which made things difficult. The winner was Meg Mearns with a credible 27 points. Caroline Newton was second with 26.

The annual summer Texas scramble was won by Eddie Williamson, Linda Cook and Rita Green with a score of 84.

Some of the ladies from the Country Club said they would like to play a Texas scramble for fun. Lady captain Carol Wheeler organised a captain’s charity day inviting the ladies from the Country Club and wives of some of golfers.

Some 18 ladies took partand it was such a success the ladies’ section hope to make this fixture an annual event.

Selsey’s men’s section have had a very busy year. They reached the semi-finals in the Oliver Plate and the Gilbert Print Plate but lost in both.

But in the Birchwood Trophy Selsey reached the final against Copthorne GC, playted at Highwoods GC near Bexhill.

Selsey beat Copthorne and brought the Birchwood Trophy back to Selsey. It is the first time Selsey have won the trophy.

The Denny Terry Cup was presented by Denny to the men’s section many years ago and it is played for annually. The format is a three-man team Stableford. The winners this year were Robert Anderson, Paul Hinshelwood and Nick Gunning.

The Daily Mail Foursomes competition was played and the winners were John Bateman and Dan Fern with 65.5 points. Second were Kevin Fielder and Nick Gunning, who scored 70.5 points, beating Roger Cawte and Alun Morey (70.5pts), on countback.

Selsey Golf Club played the Country Club in their annual match and beat them 5½-3½, regaining the the trophy from the Country Club who had won it in the previous two years.

Selsey beat Littlehampton 5-1 in a club match before evening entertainment to raise money for the captain’s charity.

Club captain Steven Growns held a Captain’s Charity Day, which was a great success. The golf was played in the morning and was won by Gordon Weller with 42 points ahead of Lloyd Hughs, one of the club’s juniors with 41. The event raised £1,400 for the captain’s charity.

The captain and past captain’s competitions was played. Steve Growns’ team beat last year’s captain Andy Terry’s team 5½-2½.

The Clifford Burton medal brought success for two juniors, both 13, who beat the entire field. Luca Alonso won the competition with a nett 62 and Lloyd Hughes came second with 63.

These scores entitle them to the coveted Seal Badge, awarded only to a player who scores less than 80 points in a medal round.

The Selsey juniors have been busy.

The Junior Club Championships saw Joe Smith (eight handicap) won the scratch 36-hole event with rounds of 76 and 74. Smith set the early pace with a front nine holes in the morning of 33 strokes, one under par for the course.

The winner of the handicap competition, taken from the results of the afternoon round, was Lloyd Hughes who shot 78 (nett 67) to beat Smith on countback on the back nine.

All competitors enjoyed a wonderful day of golf.

Alonso, aged just 12, plays for Hampshire under-14s and Hughes is in the Sussex under-14s team. Recently Hughes played in his first representative match for the county in a triangular scratch match against Hampshire and Surrey.

Both Alonso and Hughes have played in competitions at different clubs. Alonso won the gross and nett prizes at the junior club.championship at Chichester Golf Club. Hughes won the nett junior club championship at Neath Golf Club in West Wales with a score of 70.

Alonso has really reduced his handicap in recent months with his sheer determination. He plays regularly at Selsey and Chichester but his home club is Rowlands Castle

Florentino Alonso, Luca’s father, has agreed to manage the Selsey junior section and the future is looking good.

BOGNOR

Although immensely wet underfoot, the sun shone and the wind was kind for the lady captain’s drive-in.

The theme for the day was back to school and the ladies’ committee were resplendent in black and red school uniforms. Gill Twyford, the new lady captain, was escorted to the first tee by Lin Harbutt, the new lady vice-captain, under an arch of golf clubs festooned with coloured streamers.

Some 64 ladies played in the competition that followed the drive-in and a lunch of soup and bread was enjoyed by competitors and guests.

Results: 1 Jacqui Humphreys, Nicki Vincent, Edwina Beresford & Caroline Pilbeam; 2 Sara Stoneham, Debbie Fenton, Nicola Holton & Sue Crossen; 3 Bridget Samuels, Sophie James, Sian Southerton & Chloe Briance.

Nearest the pin winners were Barbara Stevens (2nd hole), Anne Coupe (5th), Karen Crichton (10th) and Sue Crossen (15th).

For her charity this year, Gill is raising money for YoungMinds, which supports children with mental health issues. To get the ball rolling, ladies were invited to guess the distance of the Gill’s drive on the first hole.

Val Robertson was the winner.

COWDRAY PARK

Cowdray seniors competitions secretary John Hall won the Lait knockout trophy. Played over nearly six months, there were 42 entrants and six hard-fought rounds.

Hall won the final against single handicapper Allan Gormley, a formidable opponent. He hardly put a foot wrong and his putting helped him win the match 4&3.

A total of 77 seniors played in the October Stableford and despite recent rain, the course was in sound condition and produced very good scoring.

In division one, the winner with 41 points was vice-captain Terry Adsett and runner-up with 40 was Frank Cheevers. In division two, winner with 38 points was John Wheelhouse and runner-up on countback was Brian Heath with 36.

Under Robin Phillip’s management, the seniors triumphed 4½-3½ at home to visitors Alresford, following a 5½-2½ loss in the away game. The most impressive pair for Cowdray was Graham Evans and Captain Mark Kelly with a convincing 6&5 win.

The seniors and ladies competition took place in pleasant conditions. Sixty players took part in teams of four with the best two Stableford scores on each hole to count.

Runners-up with 85 points were Allan Gormley, Jon Fife, Sam Howes and Pat White. The winners with 88 were ladies’ captain Sandra Barber, vice-captain Jo Fife, seniors’ captain Mark Kelly and vice-captain Terry Adsett.

The seniors championship could not be finished last Thursday because of torrential rain. It will now take place on October 31.