Restaurant sponsorship tastes good to Bognor's rugby girls

The squad at So India
The So India restaurant in Felpham have joined the sponsors of the Bognor under-13s girls’ rugby team.

Spokesman Michael Noor said: “We are really pleased to be able to support local clubs and this is a great team. The team have done really well this season representing Bognor, particularly with their recent tournament win at Harlequins.”

The team – Amelie Nicholson, Daisy Evans, Emily Evans, Neila Groom, Lilly Smith, Grace Calloway, Nicole Dobrucka, Nelly Pegg, Malia Geraets, Eve Ursal and Jess Matthews – recently went to Bude in Cornwall and won the tournament, finising a great season on a high.

If you are interested in joining the team visit www.bognor-rfc.com, call Steve on 07540 465963 or email girls.rugbybognor@outlook.com

