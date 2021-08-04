Regattta is a success at Bosham Sailing Club - picture special

Leading up to the day the forecast looked like it was going to be stormy and wet, but what transpired was a day of glorious sunshine and calm conditions with incredibly modest winds, which made things interesting for the race officer and sailors alike.

Many of the fleet were towed down the Bosham channel to the race start, the committee boat Glad Emma in the main harbour.

The Optimists, the youngest sailors at the club (aged eight and upwards) enjoyed the space and safety of Cutmill pond just north of Bosham Quay.

After a short delay, the race started when the wind picked up enough for all nine fleets to get across the start lines and, despite some teasing wind-dropping moments, all crossed the picturesque Bosham Quay line finish.

Simon Radford, race officer, said: “Lack of wind led to a short postponement and it was a challenge to set courses that suited the broad range of boats taking part. It was great to see so many helms and crews enjoying Bosham Sailing Club’s flagship event.”

The nine races catered for: Finns and Fast Handicap - National 18s and Chichester Harbour 18s, Lasers; Medium Handicap - Yachting World Day Boats; Slow Handicap - Feva and Topper, Chichester Scows, Tideway, Optimist.

Laura Bradley, rear commodore membership, said: “The great thing about the regatta is that all members can take part, all ages, all classes, and volunteers that make the event happen from rescue duties to the infamous afternoon teas. It showcases the vibrant community at the club.”

1. Images from the 2021 Bosham SC regatta / Pictures: Chris Hatton Buy photo

2. Images from the 2021 Bosham SC regatta / Pictures: Chris Hatton Buy photo

3. Images from the 2021 Bosham SC regatta / Pictures: Chris Hatton Buy photo

4. Images from the 2021 Bosham SC regatta / Pictures: Chris Hatton Buy photo