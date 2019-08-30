Priory Park's young guns get stuck into Sussex T20 contest

Chichester Priory Park Cricket Club under-19s took part in the Sussex Vitality Club T20.

In the first game they inserted Bognor, whose opening pair started to rack up a few runs.

Bognor ended up with a score of 141. Despite a half century from Tim Wergan, Chi just fell short of the target.

Chi also played Findon. Chi won the toss and elected to bat, amassing a competitive total of 146 with Johnny Maynard scoring a brilliant 44.

Findon lost wickets very cheaply were only able to score 49 as Chi bowled them all out in 10.3 overs. The pick of the bowlers was Elliot Scott (2-12).

The next match against Stirlands brought a narrow loss by four runs. Stirlands elected to bat. A knock of 35 from Dan Mckitterick helped them to a respectable 146.

When Chi were batting Ben Gregory and Wergen started to tee off, Wergen scoring a great 50 – but that wasn’t enough to steal a vctory.

Kirdford v Petworth Park

Kirdford hosted Petworth Park on a lovely sunny day. Petworth elected to bat, amassing 151 off their 35 overs, with a top score of 43 from Dan

Harbert.

A short stop to listen to Ben Stokes’ amazing match-winning heroics for England on a grainy radio was followed by the Kirdford innings. It was a slow start with the loss of some early wickets, culminating in an eventual 84 in reply, with Gus Fletcher top scoring with 34 runs.

Lavant v Parham Park

Danny Berkley, take a bow. He scored 107 out of Lavant’s total of 142. No other Lavant batsman reached double figures and four failed to trouble the scorers.

Parham Park won the toss and asked Lavant to bat first on a very damp pitch after the torrential rain of the previous 24 hours.

Mark Williams made the most of conditions and returned figures of 7-34. He took three wickets in one over then returned for a second spell to clean up Lavant’s tail.

Lavant took four quick wickets, all bowled by Alex Burford or Berkley, which left Parham Park 49-4. Smith and Frazer steadied the innings, adding 93 for the fifth wicket before Frazer was bowled by Alex with the scores tied.

Smith knocked off the winning run and Parham Park won by five wickets. Burford took 3-17.

Lavant v Ferring

It was a gorgeous summer’s day when Lavant visited Ferring and for a change, the pitch was dry and outfield fast.

There was an initial stutter before Lavant’s Alex Burford and Graham Dale added 50 for the second wicket. A bit of a collapse followed but the innings was rescued by fine hitting from Robert Bradley, Phil Allen and Lee Russell. Lavant declared on 146-9.

Ferring’s reply started at a gallop as Colin King crashed boundaries around the park. Lee Russell steadied the flow with a fine spell of 1-26.

Kieran Nash removed the dangerous King and picked up two more wickets. Burford returned with a hostile second spell and restricted the scoring rate applying scoreboard pressure on Ferring.

If Lavant had held their catches the result may have been different but A King, with 32 not out, saw Ferring home to win by five wickets.

Goodwood v The Butterflies

A truly ‘glorious’ day at Goodwood brought the Butterflies to town.

They won the toss and elected to bat. Owen Spicer and Mike Smith opened the bowling for Goodwood but the introduction of Matt Geffen (3-19) soon had them in trouble.

A Hammond steadied the Butterflies with a crafted 90, ably supported Toby Toft (on loan from GCC) who made a very mature 17. These two put on 89.

The introduction of spin had mixed results. Stanley Mayne bowled well in tandem with his father James (3-42) and they brought some control to the latter part of the innings.

A Bingley’s innings was cut short by a Stanley Mayne run out, while Matt de Lacy (0-19) and Tim Pitman (0-35) also toiled hard. The Butterflies ended their innings on 214-7.

In the reply, Owen Spicer (35) led from the off, 32 coming in boundaries. He put on 39 with his opening partner Graeme Bennison (6). Bennison went, quickly followed by Kumbi Chilongo (5).

Smith followed soon after and Goodwood were in some trouble at 80-5. Kevin Rich (70) began to establish himself, and with Matt Geffen (27) playing a controlled innings, they pulled

Goodwood round to a possible winning position by putting on 91.

However, Rice and Geffen were out in quick succession, as were Tim Pitman (6), de Lacy (1) and Tim Odell (2). From 171-4 in the 30th over Goodwood found themselves 184-9 in the 35th.

Stanley Mayne was joined by father James (18*) needing 31 runs from the last five overs but eventually needing three off the last, in which Stanley clipped the ball away for the winning single.