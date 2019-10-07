Picture special from the 2019 Chichester Half Marathon - can you spot yourself?

Photographer Derek Martin was there for us to capture the action and you can see his pictures on the pages that follow. See a brief race report and video of all 900-plus setting off here and keep an eye on this website over the coming days for more. We'll have full coverage in the Chichester Observer on Thursday.

The 2019 Chichester Half Marathon / Picture by Derek Martin jpimedia Buy a Photo

The 2019 Chichester Half Marathon / Picture by Derek Martin jpimedia Buy a Photo

The 2019 Chichester Half Marathon / Picture by Derek Martin jpimedia Buy a Photo

The 2019 Chichester Half Marathon / Picture by Derek Martin jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more