Moore to come? Sussex trainer Gary eyes success at Lingfield, Ascot and Taunton

Gary Moore has a big weekend of runners ahead / Picture: Getty

There is £1m on offer in prize money this weekend and Moore is set to have at least 10 runners across Ascot, Lingfield and Taunton over the coming days. We have taken a look at some of Moore’s leading contenders and for the best prices this weekend, check out SBK.

Hudson De Grugy – 3.35pm Lingfield (Friday)

Hudson De Grugy looks a leading player for this competitive handicap which boasts a prize fund of £100,000. A dual winner already this term, Hudson De Grugy powered to glory at Lingfield in December, keeping on strongly to record a decisive two and a quarter-length success. The five-year-old is now a four-time winner over hurdles and there looks to be plenty more improvement to come from this talented individual. That course and distance win last time out also highlights his liking for the track and therefore makes him a serious contender for this event.

Zhiguli, Sopran Thor and The Flying Sofa – 4.08pm Lingfield (Friday)

Gary Moore has three runners in this event, including course scorer Zhiguli who scored impressively at Lingfield in October, before going to finish fourth in two competitive events at Lingfield and Ascot. A mark of 124 still leaves scope for improvement and he has to be of interest. Sopran Thor is another course and distance winner at the track, but he needs to step up on a fourth at Newbury in December, whilst The Flying Sofa makes his reappearance having finished a good second at Plumpton in April.

Larry – 2.55pm Ascot (Saturday)

One of four runners at Ascot on Saturday for team Moore, Larry caused a small surprise when bouncing right back to his best form with a smooth six and a half-length win at Ascot in October. The nine-year-old has since gone on to finish sixth in a competitive event at Sandown and he runs off a mark of 137 in this contest. He remains open to more improvement back at a track which he enjoys.

Full Back – 3.15pm Taunton (Saturday)

One of the most fascinating runners is Full Back who is Moore’s only runners at Taunton on Saturday. The seven-year-old was well-backed prior to his smart success at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day when he showed a good attitude to power to a two and a quarter-length success. It was a performance which really highlighted his ability to jump, but also the fact that he does stay well. He remains an interesting prospect having won three of his eight starts over fences.

Goshen – 2.25pm Lingfield (Sunday)

This looks a huge opportunity for Goshen to finally show his true class. Whilst there are slight concerns given he has to run left-handed in this event, the most potent factor in his favour is the forecast heavy ground. Moore has been adamant that his stable star would be seen to best effect on slower ground after disappointing efforts so far this term. However, this looks a real opportunity to show that he remains a serious Champion Hurdle contender as he takes on exciting prospects Brewin’Upastorm and Darver Star. Moore will be hoping for a big performance from his stable star.

Movethechains – 3.35pm Lingfield (Sunday)

An interesting running of the Surrey National in which Movethechains has to be a player. A three-time winner already this term, this is a big step up on what he has achieved, but all three of those victories have come at Lingfield Park over course and distance. Given his excellent record at the track, he therefore has to be of interest in this event.

Essential Jaco and Ray’s The One – 4.08pm Lingfield (Sunday)