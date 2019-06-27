Middleton so close to giving Roffey a rare home defeat - Bognor get better of Chichester

Middleton were one wicket away from a famous win at Roffey - while Bognor piled up the runs to take derby bragging rights away to Chichester. See all the week's Sussex League reports below.

Roffey v Middleton

Sussex Premier

Middleton skipper Sean Heather took a brave decision at Roffey – when he won the toss he decided to bat first on a wicket that was damp and not the one originally scheduled to be usedn.

The fact it is some three years since Roffey last lost a league game at home added to the enormity of Middleton’s task.

At 40-3 Middleton were finding the going hard. Then Heather was joined by Mahesh Rawat and the pair took the score to 99 before Heather became the first of Luke Barnard’s three wickets, bowled for 35.

Middleton were 131-6 with Rawat on 66. Jack Carson joined Rawat and the pair added 82 for the seventh wicket with Rawat moving his score to 123.

A final partnership with Russell Talman of 37 saw Middleton close on 262-8 from their 52 overs. Rawat hit the final two balls of the innings, bowled by Rohit Jagota, for six to end 151 not out. Luke Barnard was the pick of the Roffey bowlers, finishing with 3-38.

Middleton got off to a great start when Tommy Davies pulled of a fantastic return catch to dismiss opener Ben Manenti with the first ball of the second over for no loss.

Mid-innings partnerships saw Roffey progress to 188-4 before Harry Hovey got the important wicket of Roffey skipper Matt Davies, bowled for 54.

Further wickets fell and when Carson bowled Leigh Harrison on the penultimate ball of the 48th over, Middleton had four overs to try to take the final wicket but Roffey clung on for a draw, ending on 227-9.

This Saturday Middleton host Mayfield at Sea lane with a 11.30am start.

Bognor v Middleton

T20 Cup

Middleton made the short trip to Bognor for a County T20 cup game on Sunday.

Skipper Sean Heather elected to bat first.

The Middleton innings was dominated by Mahesh Rawat, who came to the crease in the seventh over with the fall of Heather, bowled by Roy Kaia for 25. Rawat finished 100 not out, scoring 36 off the final over of the innings. His 100 came from just 50 balls. Middleton closed on 214-4. The pick of the Bognor bowlers was Kaia with 2- 17 from his four overs.

At a run rate of just under 11 to win, Bognor had to go hard from the start but the challenge was beyond them and their innings closed with the fall of their final wicket in the 19th over with the score on 125.

Chichester Priory Park v Bognor

Div 2

After two consecutive defeats, Chichester Priory Park were looking to bounce back against neighbours Bognor. Sunny skies and warm conditions greeted the players as home captain Matt Geffen won the toss and elected to bowl first.

The next few hours proved to be difficult for Chichester’s bowlers as Ryan Maskell and Mikey Harris (37) put on more than 150 in a partnership that lasted more than 40 overs.

Harris was run out after a mix-up with Maskell (102) but the Bognor captain redeemed himself by bringing up his century a couple of overs later.

Roy Kaia (41) and Jim Fallick (17no) added a further 50 for the fourth wicket before Bognor declared on 242 for 4 after 52 overs.

Early wickets fell once again for Chichester in reply. Matt Bennison (31) and Abhishek Raut (44) steadied the ship until Bennison feathered an edge to Maskell.

Raut tried to anchor the innings until he fell to the bowling of Joe Ashmore. Unfortunately the lower order crumbled, and the last four wickets fell without a run being scored. Chichester were bowled out for 120 to give Bognor a crushing 122-run victory.

Chichester remain third from bottom after picking up just 12 points in their past three games. The first half of the season comes to a close with a tricky away game against Haywards Heath on Saturday.

Pagham v Findon

Div 3 West

Pagham’s match with Findon was dominated by two players.

Pagham batted first on another superb wicket and although they lost wickets regularly, Nick Smith put together a memorable knock.

His first 50 was somewhat frenetic but he then batted more sensibly and managed to finish on a magnificent 149 off just 105 balls which included 18 fours and five sixes.

This was the highest league score by a Pagham player since they joined the Sussex League. Pagham ended on 275-9 after 45 overs.

The only Findon bowler to have credible figures was Ozzy Liam Freeman with 5-52.

Findon got off to an awful start and were soon 23-4. Things did not improve thanks to a hostile spell of bowling from Rico Webb who ripped through the Findon batting, finishing with a career-best 8-33, which include six batsmen clean bowled.

Coincidently these were the best bowling figures since Pagham joined the league.

Findon were bowled out for 86, giving Pagham a win by 189 runs.

Stirlands v Ansty

Div 3 West

Stirlands decided to bowl and Leo Anderson was soon out to a good catch from Albert Burgess off Nat Clowes for 18.

Harry Towler and Darren Senadhira continued to put away the bad ball before Senadhira retired hurt. Two quick wickets from Dom Fecher boosted Stirlands but strong contributions from Sam Palser and Jake Wilson kept the runs flowing and Towler who brought up his 100.

A strong finish from Stirlands, including two wickets for Ed Clarke, kept the game alive and Stirlands required 263 to win.

Jake Moores was first to fall in the reply for six, quickly followed by Will Gubbins for 19. George Briance was trapped lbw for 14 byAnderson before a strong partnership from George Coles and Sam Caldera put Stirlands back in with a shout.

Coles fell victim to bowling of the leg-spinner Andrew Armstrong for 31. Fecher partnered Caldera to his first 50 of the season. The pair put on 70 to keep faint hopes alive of victory but Fecher was run out for 34.

Caldera was bowled by Jake Wilson for a classy 79 and Stirlands ended 25 short of the targe, with Jake Wilson the stand-out bowler for Ansty with 4-38.

Stirlands travel to Findon thois week.

Middleton II v West Wittering

Div 5 West

West Wittering made their way to Middleton in search of a win, but losing two quick wickets in the first over brought panic.

But James Munro (62) and Joe Sissons (15) took the attack back to the bowlers and new signing Zander Muir looked a class act from ball one as he joined Munro scoring an important 85 with classy strokeplay and strong hitting.

Wittering ended on 231-8 from their 40 overs.

The pressure was on straight away in the home reply as Spike Western (0-40) and Kieran Baker (1-31) opened the bowling in search for early wickets. But Middleton took the power play to their advantage taking the ball to the boundary.

After drinks skipper Carl Tupper looked to change the bowling attack and the new-found energy worked nicely for Wittering with some electric fielding from young Alex Fitzgerald and everyone looking to close in on the ball at every opportunity.

Captivating bowling from Joe Pink and Munro gave Wittering a great chance although Stuart Nelmes’ unbeaten 105 kept the game tight throughout.

Tupper (2-33) and Western took Wittering over the line for a much-needed win.

Ifield III v Stirlands II

Div 8 West

The home team were put in and a steady start got them to 50-0. A running catch from Mike Clowes off David Briance (1-29) brought Stirlands their first wicket.

The remaining wickets came in quick succession, skipper Al Grant claiming 6-33. Two wickets for John Fuller and an exceptional run-out by Rupert Woodruff meant Ifield were all out for 156.

For Stirlands Ned Renwick (76) and Mike Clowes (55*) produced a solid batting partnership of 131 full of boundaries.

Clowes and John Fuller took Stirlands to their target.

West Wittering II v Chippingdale II

Div 9 West

West Wittering won the toss and elected to field first. Wittering restrained Chippingdale to 64 off of the first 20 overs thanks to economical bowling from Ben Doyle and Andy Priest, but the run rate picked up for Chips and they ended up scoring 167-9 off their 40 overs.

Best of the bowlers was Trevor Delderfield with 2-29.

Needing more than four an over, Wittering knew they had a tough chase on their hands. There were strong contributions from Kev Allsobrook (34) and Ben Doyle (17) and a standout 64 not out for skipper Priest.

But were constantly behind the required rate, the game falling away from West Wittering after 30 overs. They dned on 147-7 – a valiant effort but the points going to Chippingdale.

Chi Priory Park IV v Littlehampton IV

Div 11 West South

A very young Littlehampton squad travelled to Chichester and their bowlers kept the Chichester side on their toes.

The visitors won the toss and opted to bat. Kevin Foot etched a tidy 51 but the team ran out of overs with only 125 on the board.

Tom Phizackerley and Jonathan Maynard scored 53 not out and 11 respectively before Stephen Price made a swift 48 from 40 balls.

Tim Gregory was a very happy captain with skip Andy Barnes away on England Masters hockey duty.