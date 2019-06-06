Middleton miss their spinners ... Chichester climb away from bottom ... big win for Bognor

This week's round-up from the 1st Central Sussex Cricket League includes a premier division defeat at Preston Nomads, wins in division two for Chichester and Bognor

Preston Nomads v Middleton

Sussex Premier

For the first time in the season Middleton skipper Sean Heather lost the toss – and his side were asked to bat.

Middleton were without any of their front line spinners, Matthew Reynolds having broken a finger the previous week against Eastbourne and Craig Fowle and Jack Carson both unavailable.

Middleton got off to a good start with Heather and Harry Hovey putting on 82 for the first wicket. Heather was first to go with his score on 24 and a mini collapse ensued with a further three wickets falling with just the addition of 14 runs.

Hovey was second out for 48. It was left to Mahesh Rawat and Mason Robinson to rebuild the innings, which they did with a partnership of 112. Robinson was the fifth Middleton wicket to fall, stumpedfor 50, his maiden league half-ton for Middleton.

Rawat was 78 not out as Middleton closed on 239-7 from their 50 overs. Stuart Faith finished with 4-43.

After an early success in removing opener Nathan Poole, run out with the score on 18, Middleton were unable to quell the attacking play of Usman Khan and Dan Phillips.

The pair put on 101 before Khan was caught off Heather for 63. Phillips was joined by Jake Hutson and they added 83 for the third wicket. Phillips was third out for 70 and by the time Hutson was out with his score on 49, Nomads had 237 and the game was all but won.

Middleton took an important sixth wicket for an extra bonus point but Nomads passed the total with 14 overs remaining. Hovey finished with 3-52.

Middleton travel on Saturday to Brighton for their first red-ball fixture of the season.

Chichester Priory Park v Goring

Div 2

After notching their first win the previous weekend, Chichester Priory Park faced bottom side Goring on a glorious day at Goodwood.

The hosts won the toss and elected to bat.

The innings got off to a bad start as the early loss of Jimmy Lamberson was followed by a hat-trick from Kellon Carmichael that reduced the hosts to 32-4.

Simon Hasted (24) initially held the innings together but his dismissal followed by more quick wickets had Chichester teetering on the edge of embarrassment at 84-7.

Joe De La Fuente (31) and Johnny Heaven (15) added 38 for the eighth wicket before they were dismissed in quick succession. The final partnership of Rob Carver (19no) and Ben Gregory (17no) frustrated the visitors and added a further 38 as the innings closed on 160-9.

Immediately Goring were in trouble as Dan Joseph and Matt Geffen tore through the top order to leave the visitors 8-5.

Stuart Carter (43) and Sam Botham (22) added 50 for the sixth wicket to frustrate the home bowlers but Ahbishek Raut took two wickets in two balls to swing momentum back towards the hosts.

Joseph (4-19) and Geffen (4-12) duly obliged as Goring were bowled out for 97, giving the hosts victory by 63 runs.

The victory increases the gap between Chichester and the relegation zone as the season switches to the 100-over declaration format. Chichester travel to Billingshurst on Saturday.

Persistent Sussex leave it late

Bognor v Ifield

Div 2

At the Regis Oval, early strikes from the burly Sam Adams and the lithe Joshy Sargeant left Ifield in a spot of bother at 36-3; however a regrouping led by Prasanana Jayamanne with 90 and Jack Groves supporting with 52 saw Ifield come back into the game.

Fine spin bowling from Roy Kaia with 4-31, ably supported by Adams with 3-31 and Sargeant with 3-36 saw Ifield bowled out for 202.

Bognor’s response was steady and at 78-2 it was an even contest. Joe Ashmore struck a fine 83 and with a tasty 51 not out from Kaia, Bognor won by eight wickets.

Steyning v Stirlands

Sussex Div 3 West

Relieved Stirlands have opened their account for the season – and they did it in the game you’d least have expected them to win.

When they made the trip north to Steyning, it was the hosts with a 100 per cent winning record versus visitors with a 100 per cent losing record.

But they turned the formbook on its head with a supreme display that ended in a 110-run win that the men from Birdham will hope sparks their season into life.

Batting first, they were given a solid start with a stand of 46 between Will Gubbins and Jake Moores.

George Briance, batting at three, scored 51 but it was skipper George Coles who provided the fireworks with a superb knock of 104 to guide Stirlands to a daunting 268-8.

Oliver Collins and Cleon Reece took seven of the wickets between them. Stirlands had their tails up and never let the Steyning batters settle. They were struggling from early in the reply and were soon reduced to 66-4. And any hopes they had of a recovery were wiped out by James Barker.

His nine overs ended with him taking 5-25 as the leaders were bowled out for 158.

Roffey II v Pagham

Div 3 West

Pagham won the toss and elected to field first on what looked a good batting wicket.

After a solid start Roffey lost some quick wickets thanks to good bowling from Rico Webb (4-51) and Pete Cotterill (1-26) and the home side looked in trouble at 128-6. But then a magnificent partnership of 115 for the seventh wicket between Mark Pavlovic (85) and Sam Henderson (61) helped Roffey to a very competitive 265 all out.

Pagham got off to the worst possible start with in-form Jack Stannard getting out early on and Nick Smith falling soon after, leaving them 26-2, but then sensible batting form captain Stuart Hanks with 54 and Ryan Barratt with 51 got Pagham to 117-2.

They looked in good shape but regular wickets fell and only Justin Scott (52) showed any real fight and Pagham were bowled out for 220, some 45 short of their target.

West Wittering v Wisborough Green

Div 5 West

West Wittering won the toss and with a strong bowling line-up and a green top to the wicket they elected to bowl first.

The decision was justified early on with Joe Pink (2-22) picking up early wickets. An excellent low catch by Jonny Miller narrowly outdid another brilliant catch by Gareth Lendrum, both off Joe Sissons (4-24), and these helped put Wittering on top.

James Munro (0-11) bowled very economically and put the squeeze on Wisborough Green, who could not really build any momentum through the innings with wickets falling frequently, Tom Malcolm (69) providing the only innings of note, helping them finish on 176-8.

Wittering stared steadily and Pink with a patient 31 set them up well, but a couple of cheap wickets, notably a comical run-out of Gareth Lendrum put Wittering on the back foot.

A 96-run partnership between Brandon Trimmer (59) and Harry Staight (40) helped them regain control; Carl Tupper (4*) and Joe Sissons (11*) saw Wittering to a four-wicket victory.

West Wittering visit Barns Green this Saturday.

Findon II v Aldwick

Div 6 West

Another week, another win for Aldwick – who consolidated their position as table toppers with a 18-run victory away to Findon twos.

Aldwick’s opening batting pair give their side another good start, making 47 together for the first wicket until skipper Alex Cooper fell to Findon’s top bowler Oliver Legg (3-48) for 23.

Ed White made 31 before he was caught and bowled by Nick Hawke (2-38) and then it was left to the middle order to push on. Simon Barter (80) and Jamie Murphy (24) did just that and were mainly responsible for taking the total to a solid 224-7.

It was a day for opening batsmen as Findon’s pair Cameron Young (33) and Mathew Glover (54) provided a solid base for the run chase putting on 57 before they were both undone by Tom Hoare (3-46).

Jon Flower (22), Nick Hawke (22) and Gordon Corree (29) all made valuable contributions but Aldwick bowlers Hari Shan (1-30), Ian Horner (2-29), Liam Hicks (2-34) and Ian Guppy (1-36) took wickets at regular intervals to curb Findon’s hopes. The home side finished short on 206-9.

Aldwick are riding high and face a tough test at home to third-placed Crawley Eagles this week.

Selsey v Slinfold

Div 7 West

Losing the toss was always going to mean starting in the field on a lovely warm day in Selsey. But the table-topping hosts started well with Tom Cripps (3-25) and Josh Stocks (1-28) eventually finding reward.

Opener Martyn Haines’ removal brought Priya Chameera to the crease and he hit a quick 13 before Cripps defeated him. Two balls later, Cripps bowled Richard Harris for 0.

Ash Humphreys (2-30) and Brad Rose (3-14) caused problems, Rose enjoying a triple wicket maiden.

Andy Parsons (59*) was there from ball one and watched everyone go as Slinfold were bowled out for 118 inside 30 overs.

Will Smith opened for Selsey with the returning Tim Fewster, and what followed was extraordinary. The chase lasted just over ten overs, with the batsmen seemingly matching each other for boundaries in the race to 50.

Smith there first, hooking short balls and beamers and smashing anything full straight back past the bowler. Fewster brought up his 50 with the winning runs, and these were two chanceless innings that took Selsey to their sixth win from six.

Crawley Eagles III v Bognor II

Div 7 West

It was a short day for Bognor’s second team after they found themselves bowled out for 55.

Their hosts sprint to a nine-wicket win. For the Eagles Wazoomi Wahid grabbed 6-16 in a fine spell.

Findon III v West Wittering II

Div 9 West

West Wittering twos got back to winning ways with a thumping victory over Findon thirds. Pick of the bowlers to restrict Findon to only 86 all out were Mark Brien with 3-14, Matt Jewiss 3-29, Trevor Delderfield 2-21 and Andy Priest 1-21.

There were three classy slip catches from Sam Caddy and some excellent work behind the stumps from the returning Steen Claxton.

West Wittering lost Kev Allsobrook first ball of the reply, then Delderfield departed. But the the ship was steadied by Caddy (34no) and Priest (30) to guide West Wittering to another early finish with only three wickets down.

Aldwick II v Goring III

Div 11 West (South)

After a stuttering start to the season, Aldwick twos have fought back to rise to second in the table with a comfortable win at home to Goring III by 130 runs.

Aldwick openers Dean Stokes (48) and Mark Lester (43) put on 110 for the first wicket and Aiden Miles (90*) and Dion Sampson (41) pushed on to help their side post a massive 287-6.

Goring bowlers Neil Young (4-60) and Tom Stringer ( 2-45 ) took wickets to keep a lid on the home side’s final total.

In the reply, an heroic batting performance from Rob Ireland (132*) was not enough as nobody else could support him and Goring were all out in the 28th over for 157.

Great perfomances with the ball from Josh Kemp (4-38) and Morgan Bambridge (2-45) took care of the other batsmen.

This week Aldwick II visit Broadwater threes.

Bognor III v Worthing IV

Div 11 West South

On a fine day at West Meads, Bognor were invited to bat. After early losses, Elvis Millen struck a grand 64 and found able support from Joe Delaney and Ethan Teasdale as Bognor finished on 170 all out.

Bognor’s youthful attack were well led by the well-coiffed Harry Lindsey with 3-23 but Worthing replied with a well-paced 42 from Julian Simpson before the zippy Marcus Eaton-Hennah struck with a leg-before.

A last wicket partnership looked to be taking Worthing to victory but a caught-and-bowled from Joe Delaney edged a tight but entertaining contest in Bognor’s favour by two runs.