Middleton lay their Nomads hoodoo - Chichester looking over their shoulders again

Middleton and Bognor won their latest Sussex Cricket League matches, but there were defeats for Chichester Priory Park and Pagham. Also below are reports for West Wittering and Aldwick and a number of second and third XIs.

Middleton v Preston Nomads

Susse Premier

Middleton had failed to beat Preston Nomads in their last ten outings, but ended that barren run at Sea Lane on Saturday.

Nomads captain Dan Phillips put Middleton into bat. Middleton lost opener Harry Hovey for 11 and Jack Carson for seven leaving them on 55-2.

Mahesh Rawat joined captain Sean Heather at the wicket and the pair took the score to 95 before Rawat was dismissed by a fine diving catch at deep mid on for 17.

It was left to Heather to bat with application and patience on a wicket that was giving Nomads spinner Will Collard particular assistance. Heather was eventually sixth out, lbw for 88, with the score on 168.

Ben Hansford took the fight to Nomads hitting a 40-ball 38, last out and the fifth to fall LBW, with the Middleton total on 233. Collard was the pick of the bowlers with 4-76.

Middleton opened with the spin of Jack Carson from one end and after just six overs from paceman Russell Talman, spinner Craig Fowle joined Carson with the pair proceeded to rip through the Nomads top order reducing them to 83 -7, with four wickets to Carson and three to Fowle.

A partnership of 26 between Navin Patel and Kashif Ibrahim was broken with the introduction of leg spinner Matthew Reynolds, trapping first Patel and then Collard lbw.

Fowle wrapped up the match with his fourth wicket bowling Ibrahim for 35, with the Nomads total on 145. Carson finished with 4-49 and Fowle 4k42.

Middleton sit third in the league and are at home again this Saturday, taking on second-placed Brighton (11.30am start).

Goring v Chichester Priory Park

Division 2

With just five games left, Chichester Priory Park’s safety buffer above the relegation zone has been cut to 27 points after a defeat against struggling Goring.

Chichester won the toss and elected to bat first. Both Chichester openers fell with just over 40 on the scoreboard.

Joe De La Fuente (60) and Ahbishek Raut (33) added 64 for the third wicket before the Indian overseas player fell to Oli Watkins. De La Fuente anchored the innings but failed to get significant support from Chichester’s batting order. After he was the seventh wicket to fall the visitors innings concluded swiftly, bowled out for 165.

Goring’s reply got off to a swift start, racing to 46 in quick time thanks to Sam Botham (29) and Barnaby Lyons (23).

De La Fuente started with the ball, too, taking three wickets and putting the brakes on Goring’s chase. Stuart Carter (36) played a key role keeping the scoreboard ticking over.

Chichester’s bowlers struggled to make inroads and their total never looked enough. Goring knocked off the winning runs, winning by four wickets to dent Chichester’s survival hopes and boost their own.

Chichester’s final four games are against sides chasing promotion. The first of these is at Goodwood against Billingshurst.

Ifield v Bognor

Div 2

At the base of the Gatwick Airport runway, Bognor’s first team were ready for take-off against Ifield and looking to continue their good form. Bowling first, Bognor wasted no time getting tucked in with young dauphin Benny Woolnough grabbing the innings by the throat and taking 4-4 from eight overs.

With excellent support by the Rashid-Khan lookalike Josh Sargeant taking 3-18 and demon twirler Joe Ashmore with 3-10, Ifield were bowled out for 52.

No alarms were raised in reply as Bognor got to their target with the loss of two wickets and taking a fine win that sees them in second place with four games to go.

Pagham v Roffey II

Div 3 West

On yet another superb batting track, Pagham were invited to bat first and although they made 235-8, on this season’s evidence it was well short of a par score.

Jack Stannard batted through for a well made 99 not out while Nick Smith chipped in with a quickfire 44. Unfortunately two run-outs and somewhat frenetic batting from the middle order didn’t help. Oliver Rivers (3-66) and Mark Pavlovic (2-30) were the pick of Roffey’s bowlers.

In reply Roffey made a stuttering start losing their first four wickets for 73. However any thoughts of a Pagham victory were soon extinguished by a superb 96 from Sam Henderson and 74 not out from Mark Pavlovic, who put on 162 for the fifth wicket.

Roffey go top of the league and leaves Pagham trailing in second.

Wisborough Green v West Wittering

Div 5 West

Wittering - plagued by unavailibility - won the toss and elected to bowl. Wisborough got off to a flyer and were 30-0 off two overs, but that was quickly halted by Joe Pink (3-33), who took two wickets in two balls clean bowled.

Overseas Tom Malcolm was going well until a clever piece of bowling and captaincy from Carl Tupper (3-31) had him caught behind by Sam Caddy.

The innings was balanced at 76-4. Hughie Ragg (91) fell just short of his century and helped the team get to a dominant total of 258-8.

Liam Bates (29), Pink (33) and Sam Wookey (29) were the mainstays for Wittering and some fireworks from Kieran Baker (13) at the end gave the team some entertainment, but Wittering were all out for 151.

Aldwick v Findon II

Div 6 West

Aldwick unexpectedly lost to Findon two by six wickets but still remain top of the table, 19 points ahead of nearest rivals Clymping, who are one of the sides they face in their last four games.

Batting first, Aldwick were once again without top batsman Ed White but openers Richard Gabb (85) and skipper Alex Cooper (29) had no problems handling the opening bowlers as they raced to 56 in just 12 overs before Cooper fell to first change bowler Ollie Legge (2-23).

Legge bowled a tight line but at the other end, Sussex under -17 player Sophie Whittington really stifled the scoring with figures of 1-7 in seven overs.

In his usual attacking style, Ian Guppy (55) gave the innings much-needed impetus but Simon Legge’s 5-51 cleaned up the tail as Aldwick were disappointly bowled out for 214 with two balls to spare.

Chasing 215 for victory, Hari Shan (1-23) immediately put Findon on the back foot removing opener and skipper Cameron Young (13) cheaply but then it was advantage Findon as Matt Glover (92) and Simon Wadeson (62) took the visitors from 30-1 to 158-2, when Wadeson eventually fell to Liam Hicks (2-55).

Glover finally succumbed, eight runs short of his century, to Dean Stokes (1-20) but by then the damage was done and it was just left to Alex Roberts (24*) and Simon Legge (20*) to cross the winning line in the 38th over.

This week, Aldwick must bounce back against Crawley Eagles in order to maintain top place.

Bognor II v Crawley Eagles III

Div 7 West

At the Regis Oval, Crawley Eagles batted first and with a brisk 83 from skipper Wazoomi Wahid, the visitors were in good touch.

However with evergreen Mark Hood taking Wahid’s wicket and with the languid Jamie Woolnough snaffling 4-46, the Eagles finished on 210-9.

Bognor replied well with young all-rounder Elvis Millen making a kingly 58 and skipper Harry Hood top scoring with 78 but with two needed to win off of the final ball, a run out going for the second run saw a cracking game tied, both teams taking 15 points each.

West Wittering II v Findon III

Div 9 West

In a close-fought game, Wittering fell just 38 runs short of Findon’s total of 179. Andrew Priest (39) and Ben Doyle (27) twere he top scorers for Wittering.

Goring III v Aldwick II

Div 11 West South

A terrific batting display from Aldwick twos, amassing a mighty 256 all out, gave them a victory by 61 runs over Goring threes and consolidated their third spot.

It was not a promising start as opener Will Pegg went for a duck and they then lost Aiden Miles (9) cheaply, both to Gareth Barnes (2-32). However, this brought together Jamie Murphy (75) and Harry Rossor (80) who piled on 142 runs for the third wicket taking the score to 164-3 before Murphy fell to Goring’s top wicket taker Tom Springer (3-70).

Late flurries from John Young (18), Jonny Knapp (13) and Josh Kemp (21) kept the scoreboard moving but the only criticism was that Aldwick failed to use up their 40 overs by 34 balls.

Despite a few good knocks from Anuradh Sudhakaran (56) , Ben Nisbet (32), Tom Stringer (28) and Sandra Yee (24) Aldwick’s bowlers were too good for the opposition.

Leading the way was John Young (4-39) and Josh Kemp (2-42) who is now the division’s top wicket taker with 18 scalps. Ben Bambridge’s tight nine overs (0-20) kept the lid on any chance of a home victory as they scraped to 195-6 in their 40 overs.

Aldwick twos are this week at home to Broadwater.

Worthing IV v Bognor III

Division 11 West South

In the heart of Worthing, Bognor were invited to bat first but were in a little pickle at 21-2 – however the vast experience of old campaigner Bernie Burns and skipper John Hooker de-pickled things, Burns returning to form with a nicely played 31.

Hooker stood firm at one end while the team batted around him, the skipper making a career-best 77 as Bognor finished on 223-7.

Sweet swing and spin were then the order of the day and the pairing of young Harry Lindsey and the mercurial Babs Ahmed obliged. Lindsey, bowling with zest and zeal, took a fine 4-28 and Ahmed with his bag of allsorts taking 4-39 saw Worthing on the back foot.

However the coup-de-grace was provided by the deadeye Neil Hiller with a fantastic run-out to see Bognor to a fine team win by 151 runs.