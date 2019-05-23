LIVE: Goodwood May Festival attracts Epsom and Royal Ascot hopefuls

The sun is out and conditions are perfect for day one of Goodwood's May Festival.

The highlight of the opening day of three is the Height of Fashion Stakes - an Oaks trial - while there's contests of similarly high standing to come on Friday and Saturday.

Hollie Doyle out in front on Apex King in the Three Friday Night Stakes / Picture by Malcolm Wells

There was a surprise in the festival's opening race, the European Breeders' Fund EBF Novie Stakes as Roger Varian's 1/3 favourite Clan Royale - despite leading for most of the first half of the 6f contest - was beaten by a good ride by Sean Levey on the Richard Hannon-trained Wild Thunder (10/1).

Local favourite Jim Crowley was second on 11/2 shot Buhturi for Charlie Hills.

The Three Friday Nights Handicap Stakes went to another 10/1 shot - Apex King, ridden by former Goodwood ambassador Hollie Doyle for David Loughnane, beating Game Player by a length and a quarter.

We'll have more news of the day's racing on this page as it unfolds.

Clive and Debbie Jordan from Bognor enjoy the sunshine at the opening day of the May Festival / Picture by Malcolm Wells

