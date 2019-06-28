Goodwood sweep past Slindon ... Lavant and Ashling falter

There's cricket action featuring Goodwood, Lavant, Ashling, Tillington and Kirdford in our latest round-up of friendlies and village games.

Goodwood v Slindon

Goodwood beat Slindon on a humid afternoon in a low-scoring affair.

Slindon did not seem to want to bat for long. Possibly they thought their help would be needed with the list of jobs, pinned to the pavilion door, needing to be done to pack away the ground before the Festival of Speed.

Goodwood’s bowling figures speak volumes as Slindon were shout out for 90. Johnny Heaven 1-10; James Mayne 2-10; Elliot Scott 3-23; Stanley Mayne 2-11; Matt Beard 1-12.

When Steve Dudman bowled he obviously thought there might not be long left in the Slindon innings. Wanting to get a bit of value for money he bowled 11 balls in his opening over. Nevertheless, he returned figures of 1-24 for his spell.

Highlights were two magnificent catches from Beard at slip and Tim Wergen at mid-on.

Goodwood did not rush to get the runs. Henry Whitby top-scored with 25 and Wergen 19, and Heaven and Stanley Mayne were the not out batsmen as Goodwood got the 91 required in the 35th over. Pick of the bowlers was Fuente with 4-12.

There were excellent debuts for Goodwood from Elliot Scott and Wergen.

Lavant v Amberley

This was Lavant’s first game against Amberley and it was an almost a carbon copy of their match from the previous weekend.

Both of Lavant’s openers fell in the first eight balls and it was only the reliable Steve Brooker (54) supported by Lee Russell (20) and Dave Burford (22) that enabled Lavant to post a modest total of 135 all out within 32 overs, Lavant not managing to use up their allotted 40 overs.

All the Amberley bowlers contributed in restricting the runs and taking wickets.

Amberley started their run chase well with McCarthy hitting an unbeaten 88. Skipper Ian Rawnsley rotated all of Lavant’s bowlers but they took only two wickets as Amberley cruised to victory by eight wickets inside 30 overs.

Ashling v West Meon

West Meon took advantage of perfect batting conditions to pile on the runs in the early stages.

Smith batted throughout the innings for his 74 not out and was ably supported by Neave (85) and Clarke (41).

Ashling stuck at the task and two wickets each from Henry Slatter and Charlie Colley put the brakes on the West Meon charge at vital points in the innings. West Meon closed on 209-4.

With the clouds rolling in, the light fading and the air increasingly humid, the side batting second were always likely to struggle. Gavin Coyle (22) and Slatter (22) both looked like they might force the issue before getting out.

Ben Harrild took on the challenge reaching 34 not out before running out of partners as Ashling collapsed to 109 all out.

Tillington v Kirdford

Kirdford went to Tillington with only ten able bodies after because of a plethora of injuries and holidays.

On a gloomy but humid day Tillington decided to bat first and made a good 243 in their 35 overs.

Kirdford’s response started well at 81-2 with Gus Fletcher (31) and Tom Harvey-Jones (26) forming a decent partnership. Unfortunately a total collapse came and Kirdford ended up 84 all out.