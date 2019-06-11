Goodwood race day nets thousands - with help from Paw Patrol

Goodwood's Family Race Day raised more than £14,500 for charity.

The annual fixture proved popular once again when around 10,000 racegoers enjoyed racing and family entertainment on the South Downs.

A neat combination of racing and family fun / Picture by Malcolm Wells

The fixture was held in aid of the WellChild, whose work helps support seriously ill children and their families. Fundraising included the sale of race sponsorship, children’s fun activities, and donations from racegoers.

On a day when the Gordon and Lennox Enclosures became one, children and adults alike enjoyed a traditional funfair and an activity tent, where Paw Patrol’s popular puppies Chase and Skye made much-anticipated appearances throughout the day. The British Champions Series area gave racegoers a chance to have a go on a mechanical equicisor, while Golf at Goodwood provided education for young enthusiasts.

Former Clerk of the Course Seamus Buckley was on hand to host mini-course walks, while ex-racehorse, Army Of Stars, was the centre of attention, having been brought along by the excellent team behind the Retraining of Racehorses organisation.

On the track, Shani put in a tenacious effort to win The Incubex WellChild Selling Stakes under PJ McDonald before going under the hammer in an atmospheric winner’s enclosure, selling to local trainer John Bridger for £8,000.

The local theme continued when Nuits St George, trained in Pulborough by David Menuisier put in a superb front running performance in the R L Austen Diamond Handicap Stakes to win comfortably under Sean Levey.

Menuisier commented: “Despite a rise in the weights he has won that nicely. Nuits St George is very ground dependant, so if there is some cut in the ground come the Qatar Goodwood Festival, we will look to go there.”

Murphy and MK in tune at Friday night opener

WellChild Chief Executive Colin Dyer said; “We are thrilled with the amount of support and money raised at Goodwood’s Family Race Day, it will go a long way to helping seriously ill children and supporting their families through some incredibly tough times.

“I would personally like to thank the Goodwood team; our sponsors Infiniti, R L Austen, The Bennington Family, IncubEx, and Ed Chamberlin for their invaluable support.”

Goodwood now looks forward to the second Three Friday Night act this Friday, when Gorgon City take to the decks. The chart-topping duo, two North London producers Kye Gibbon and Matt Robson-Scott, will be wowing a sell-out crowd if ticket sales continue to be brisk.