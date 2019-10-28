Goodwood have three chances to win prestigious national racing award

Goodwood racecourse bosses have three chances to win at this year’s RCA Showcase awards.

Staff are in the running for gongs in the diversity and social inclusion, digital and social media excellence and operational excellence categories of the annual celebration of the best of British horse racing.

Musselburgh leads the way this with four nominations but Beverley, Goodwood, Pontefract and York all have three.

Its work on the Magnolia Cup ladies’ charity race and new customer facilities has helped Goodwood land a trio of chances to win.

The ceremony takes place on Thursday, November 14 at Hamilton Park.

Seen as the Oscars of British Racecourses, the Showcase & Awards in partnership with Moët Hennessy, Racing Post and Great British Racing celebrate excellence and innovation during the past 12 months. It was a record year in terms of submissions, with 88 put forward for consideration.

Paul Swain, RCA brand and experience manager, said: “It was only fitting that for our tenth Showcase & Awards we received a record number of submissions of the highest quality. The judges had a tough job in choosing the finalists and our thanks must go to them for providing such expert scrutiny.

“Our finalists this year represent the best of British Racecourses and should all be immensely proud of the work they’ve done to enhance the customer experience and their racecourse overall. All eyes now turn to Hamilton Park where we will find out the winners.”

Nominees in Goodwood’s categories - Diversity & Inclusion - Beverley—Welcoming Beverley’s Refugees; Goodwood—The Magnolia Cup; Jockey Club North West—The Aintree Grand Women’s Summit; Nottingham— #GoRacingGreen; Scottish Racing—Scottish Racing & William Hill Partnership in support of Alzheimer’s Scotland. Digital & Social Media Excellence - Aintree—The World is Watching: Grand National Digital Content; Cheltenham—The Horse’s Mouth; Goodwood—Leveraging Cost Effective Influencer Marketing; The Jockey Club—Group Communications; Perth—From Stills to Thrills. Operational Excellence - Ascot—Bet With Ascot: World Pool, Royal Ascot 2019; Goodwood—The Introduction of the Earl’s Lawn & On The Roof; Hamilton Park—From Racecourse to Resort; Pontefract—Pick n Mix & Premier Gold; The Jockey Club—The Jockey Club Going Green.