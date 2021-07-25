Ed Chamerlin, Francesca Cumani and Jason Weaver at Goodwood

They will be on air from 1.30 to 4.30pm from Tuesday (27 July) to Friday and 1.30 to 4pm on Saturday - all on the main ITV channel. The Opening Show preview programme is on at 9.30-10.30am on Saturday on ITV4.

It's fantastic free-to-air coverage for the festival - and a big highlight of ITV Racing's annual calendar.

Although the festival will return to its full splendour with thousands of racegoers back daily in the racecourse, there will be many wanting to watch from home - and they will be taken right to the heart of the excitement as both Stradivarius and Battaash go for historic fifth straight wins at the festival.

Ed Chamberlin and Francesca Cumani host the exclusive free-to-air coverage live from Goodwood. Joining Ed and Francesca for expert analysis will be Jason Weaver (every day), Johnny Murtagh on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and Hayley Turner on Friday and Saturday.

Reporting around the course will be Oli Bell, Luke Harvey and Sally Ann Grassick with Matt Chapman bringing all the betting news, and Richard Hoiles and Mark Johnson in the commentary box.

Mark Heyes of ITV's Lorraine programme will be back Tuesday to Friday to bring all the of lifestyle news from around the course and he will be joined by Good Morning Britain’s Charlotte Hawkins on Thursday, the traditional Ladies' Day.

The Opening Show, hosted by Oli Bell alongside Matt Chapman, Jason Weaver and Sally Ann Grassick will look back at a wonderful week of racing and preview the best of Saturday's action including the Stewards' Cup. There will also be a free-to-enter ITV7 competition.

ITV’s live festival coverage will also be simulcast on the ITV Hub, on web and app, for viewers to watch online, and the ITV Racing site - itv.com/racing will help bring the festival to life.

Highlights of the week are likely to be the mighty Stradivarius, ridden by Frankie Dettori going for a record-breaking fifth Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup on Tuesday; a mighty clash on Wednesday in the Qatar Sussex Stakes between Palace Pier, Poetic Flare and St Mark’s Basillica, a cracking renewal of the mares and fillies’ Qatar Nassau Stakes on Thursday and Battaash also going for a historic fifth win in Friday’s Qatar King George Stakes. The ultra-competitive Unibet Stewards' Cup then closes a week of brilliant action on Saturday.

ITV's live races

Tuesday

1.50 - 1m 2f Unibet Chesterfield Cup (Handicap)

2.25 - 7f Vintage Stakes (Group 2)

3.00 - 7f Qatar Lennox Stakes (Group 2)

3.35 - 2m Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup (Group 1)

4.10 - 5f Back to Goodwood Handicap

Wednesday

1.50 - 1m 4f Unibet Handicap

2.25 - 7f Whispering Angel Oak Tree Stakes (Group 3)

3.00 - 5f Markel Molecomb Stakes (Group 3)

3.35 - 1m Qatar Sussex Stakes (Group 1)

4.10 - 5f EBF Alice Keppel Stakes

Thursday

1.50 - 1m 2f Unibet Handicap

2.25 - 6f Richmond Stakes (Group 2)

3.00 - 1m 4f John Pearce Racing Foundation Gordon Stakes (Group 3)

3.35 - 1m 2f Qatar Nassau Stakes (Group 1)

4.10 - 7f Browne and Rudnick Handicap

Friday

1.50 - 2m 4 1/2f Unibet Handicap

2.25 - 1m Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes (Group 3)

3.00 - 1m Unibet Golden Mile (Handicap)

3.35 - 5f Qatar King George Stakes (Group 2)

4.10 - 1m 4f L'Ormarins Queen's Plate Glorious Stakes (Group 3)

Saturday

1.50 - 6f Unibet Stewards' Cup (Consolation) Handicap

2.25 - 1m 6f Summer Handicap

3.00 - 1m 6f Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes (Group 2)

3.35 - 6f Unibet Stewards' Cup

4.10 - 7f Thames Materials Handicap