Glorious Goodwood: Best of the opening day pictures

Hollie Doyle was the star of the day with three winners, including victory on Trueshan in the Goodwood Cup, a race deprived of its star name Stradivarius when the super stayer was withdrawn because the ground was too soft after overnight rain. Here's the full roud-up from the day but in the meantime enjoy a selection of images - of the racing and the crowds - from day one, taken by Getty's Alan Crowhurst. Stick with this website for all the festival coverge throughout the week.