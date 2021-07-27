Glorious Goodwood: Best of the opening day pictures
Glorious Goodwood is back - and so are its crowds. The first day of the 2021 Qatar Goodwood Festival may have been run under cloudy skies but that took nothing away from the enjoyment racegoers experienced being back in the stands and on the lawns.
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 9:40 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 9:44 pm
Hollie Doyle was the star of the day with three winners, including victory on Trueshan in the Goodwood Cup, a race deprived of its star name Stradivarius when the super stayer was withdrawn because the ground was too soft after overnight rain. Here's the full roud-up from the day but in the meantime enjoy a selection of images - of the racing and the crowds - from day one, taken by Getty's Alan Crowhurst. Stick with this website for all the festival coverge throughout the week.
Page 1 of 5