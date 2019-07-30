Glorious Goodwood - all the day one action

It was a rather wet and windy start to Glorious Goodwood - but the weather took nothing away from some quality racing and outstanding performances.

The David Elsworth-trained Sir Dancealot (6/1) became the second horse to win back-to-back renewals of the £312,000 G2 Qatar Lennox Stakes with a smooth success in the seven-furlong contest.

Sir Dancealot leads in the latter stages of the Qatar Lennox Stakes / Picture by Alan Crowhurst, Getty Images

Ridden by Gerald Mosse, the five-year-old quickened up smartly to by a length from the James Tate-trained 5/2 favourite Hey Gaman in second.

Sir Dancealot is just the second horse after Nayyir (Gerard Butler, 2002 and 2003) to win multiple renewals of the G2 event (it was upgraded to G2 status in 2003).

Newmarket trainer Elsworth said: "It is lovely to win this race again with Sir Dancealot. He was pretty good today. He took up a furlong out and didn't look like getting caught.

"Sir Dancealot has contested all the six and seven furlongs races over the last couple of years. He won the Rockingham as a two-year-old and has always been a very good horse.

"The trainer has been a bit over ambitious and pushed him a little bit to reach his true heights. He won this race last year and then went on to win the Hungerford Stakes. He will probably go back to Newbury for the Hungerford Stakes again now.

"That is our first winner since April [Dandhu, G3 Fred Darling Stakes, Newbury, April 13]. It has been a bit of a famine for everyone in the yard, but one or two horses have been running alright.

"We haven't lost our nerve and it is great for these owners to have another big winner. We are all cock-a-hoop and we are going to get pissed.

"It is a well-worn cliché that you say "it is down to the staff and everything," but it really is. It is full credit to them because they have been fantastic. We only win Group races anyway!"

The 25/1 shot Fayez captured the opening race of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, the £75,000 Unibet Handicap, with a dramatic victory in the 10-furlong contest.

Second-last entering the home straight, Fayez, trained by David O'Meara, had to wait for a gap to appear on the rail, but managed to thread a passage in the closing stages under a superb ride by Danny Tudhope, who is chasing his first jockeys' championship success this season, to score by a half-length. The Jedd O'Keeffe-trained Jazeel (8/1) was second.

North Yorkshire-based O'Meara said: "Fayez likes to be dropped in and go to sleep in his races and then burrow a way through. The run he made on the rail was one of those! It worked and that was great, but if it hadn't have worked, it would not have mattered as there were other races for him."

Pinatubo had claims to be the season's leading two-year-old to this point, and he can be regarded as the clear no.1 after a spectacular triumph in the £200,000 G2 Qatar Vintage Stakes.

Bred by Sheikh Mohammed's Godolphin operation, and trained for it by Charlie Appleby, Pinatubo followed up his victory in Royal Ascot's Listed Chesham Stakes with a runaway victory on the Downs, beating a classy field hollow.

Sent off the 6/4 favourite he won by five lengths and five lengths from the Clive Cox-trained Positive (12/1) and Lope Y Fernandez (9/2), from Aidan O'Brien's stable. Pinatubo, who is a son of Darley stallion Shamardal [who won this race in 2004], beat Lope Y Fernandez by three and a quarter lengths at Royal Ascot, so to increase that margin three-fold was highly impressive.

After a post-race debrief from winning jockey James Doyle, Appleby said: "You can see from watching him walk around that he's a laid-back character. He's like an old horse. I said to Giuseppe, who rides him every day, 'Will he be alright on this ground?' and he said 'No problem'. You really can't get excited watching him on the gallops in the mornings, but it's what he does in the afternoons on the racecourse that is so special."

More follows...