Friday night fun set to begin at Goodwood - preview and tips

Goodwood's Three Friday Nights series is back for its ninth year tonight - and kicks off with a six-race card followed by a DJ set from MK.

It’s already a sell-out, with the following two Friday night mixes of horses and music on June 14 and June 21 heading the same way.

Tonught racing starts at 5.55pm with the Now TV Amateur Riders’ Handicap and concludes at 8.40pm with the MK Fillies’ Novice Stakes. MK are due on around 9.30pm.

Officials are hoping the rain eases before the action begins.

There are 64 runners declared for the six races.

Our tips: 5.55 Balmoral Castle, 6.30 Gobi Sunset, 7.05 Lethal Angel, 7.35 Second Collection, 8.10 Kirkland Forever, 8.40 Be More.

Goodwood’s TFN series was launched in 2011 and has become a firm favourite in the calendar, the events attracting a whole new clientele to the racecourse.

