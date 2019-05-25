Frankie is framed at Goodwood - plus our Saturday tips

There was no denying Frankie Dettori was the centre of attention on the second day of Goodwood's May Festival - but who will rule the roost on Saturday's concluding day.

Dettori was presented with a framed picture of one of his Goodwood victories as racecourse bosses recognised his achievement - completed the previous day - of 200 race wins at the track. That had come on the John Gosden-trained Terebellum.

Action from the Cocked Hat Stakes - Frankie Dettori on the winner Private Secretary is in the yellow cap and green silks / Picture by Sam Stephenson for Goodwood Racecourse

Soon after receiving the gift and the applause of the crowd for the milestone, the Italian was back in the winners' enclosure after riding another Gosden horse, Private Secretary, to victory in the day's feature race, the Cocked Hat Stakes.

Private Secretary is now likely to go in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot in June.

It was one of four winners on Friday tipped on this website.

Here's a full round-up of Friday's action

Saturday's highlights are two listed races, the Festival Stakes and the Tapster Stakes.

Here are out Saturday selections: 155 Elarqam, 230 Dubai Legacy, 305 Silent Wave, 340 Barsanti, 420 Blue Laureate, 455 Shamshon, 530 Neon Sea.

See full coverage of the May Festival, which has also included an extensive food market, in Thursday's Chichester Observer