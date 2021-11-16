Fontwell Park's Southern National won by Salty Boy - raceday picture gallery

The 4/1 chance, ridden by Mitchell Bastyan for trainer David Bridgwater, came home at the end of the gruelling three-and-a-half mile contest five-and-a-half lengths ahead of nearest rival Almazhar Garde (13/2). It was the highlight of a great afternoon's racing, which featured seven races in total. See a selection of pictures by Clive Bennett on this page and the ones linked.