Fontwell Park all set to welcome big crowd for Ladies' Evening

Fontwell Park stages one of its biggest fixtures of the season today.

The course swings back into jump-racing action with its popular annual Ladies’ Evening.

Gates open at 2.30pm and a programme of seven races begins at 4.40pm and ends at 7.50pm.

The action begins with the Yeomans Honda Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle over two miles and five-and-a-half furlong and ends with the Finesse Hairdressing Sponsored By T.I.Engineering Crane Services Handicap Hurdle over just over two miles.

Those contests have attracted field of six and seven respectively and in total there are 42 runners across the six races. The biggest entry is seven for three of the races.

Our tips for today: 440 Brown Bear, 515 Prancing Oscar, 550 King Cool, 620 Black Lightning, 650 Monkey Puzzle, 720 Code of Law, 750 Zamperini

A ‘best dressed’ competition judged by Love Island’s Amy Hart will offer the chance to win four tickets to a Butlin’s live music weekend with complimentary food, travel and three nights’ accommodation in a gold apartment.

Fontwell officials say if you need some help getting ready for the best dressed competition you call on free glitter artists to glam up your look, as they’ll be on hand throughout the evening to bring sparkle to your night.

The Spirit FM 80s DJ set will keep the party going after the racing finishes and a vintage photobooth will provide an opportunity to capture the perfect selfie.

You can pay on the day to get into the fixture.

They race again at Fontwell on Thursday, August 29 and Sunday, September 8. August 29 is a summer evening meeting and you can get 50 per cent off entry with the offer on the facing page. September 8 is one of the track’s popular family days featuring lots of free entertainment for kids.

Visit www.fontwellpark.co.uk to find out more.