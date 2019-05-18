Five golds make it a day to cherish for Chichester athletes

A squad of 20 Chichester athletes were in action over at the K2 in Crawley and emerged with ten medals between them – including five gold.

Competitors had to battle against the best in the county and those in action on Saturday also had to contend with torrential rain and a hailstorm.

Under 20s

The club’s most successful medal haul came in the under-20 age group where all five Chichester competitors came away with medals.

Leo Stallard had a surprise win in the 1500m by posting a new personal best time of 4min 8.92 sec. Over 5000m, Ned Potter knew victory was a tall order as the field included Brighton’s Tomer Tarragano, one of the top distance runners in the country in his age group.

Potter stuck to his task and was delighted with second place in a new PB time of 15.50.34, which lifts him to 12th in the UK for his age group.

Alfie Spurle picked up silver in the triple jump with 11.32m, his third competition jump over 11 metres in a week.

For the under-20 women, Lucie Munday struck gold in the discus with a new lifetime best of 28.25m, which lifts her inside the UK top 50 for 2019.

Florence Smith showed consistency in the triple jump, winning silver with 9.59m – just short of her personal best.

Under-17s

Two of the club’s under-17s won events in convincing fashion.

Liam Dunne had his eyes on the 800m prize though the strength of the field at Crawley meant heats were needed before the final. Trying to conserve energy but not wanting to take any chances regarding qualification, Dunne ewon his heat in a respectable 2.03.36, which proved the fastest time of the day.

In the final he summoned his finishing speed in the home straight to strike gold in 2.00.13.

With barely 24 hours’ rest, the 16-year-old returned on Sunday to line up in the 1500m. Dunne was out on his own and broke the tape in 4.08, an amazing 15 seconds clear of the rest of the field. Dunne’s time was a new personal best and lifts him to 15th in the UK rankings.

In the same 1500m race, multi-talented Archie Sadler ed a full 13 seconds off his previous best with a time of 4.55.86.

The third under-17 gold was struck with Ollie Beach improving his best in the discus with a throw of 37.68m to lift him to the top 30 in the UK rankings.

Elise Pullen came away with silver on countback in the high jump with all threemedallists having a best jump of 1.50m.

Brooklyn Santer-Smith was just outside the medals in a high-quality hammer competition but was delighted with a 9.96 best in the shot put for third place.

In her first year in the under-17s, Fleur Hollyer didn’t quite cope with the adverse weather conditions in the heats of the 100m – but it was a different story in the 200m. With a great start, drive and bend phase in the heats, she qualified for the final, where with an equally good performance she finished in the agonising but very pleasing fourth position.

Nicole Boltwood notched a 2.31.44 clocking in the 800m.

Under-15s and under-13s

There were a number of promising performances from the six athletes in action.

For the boys, Harvey McGuiness and Joe McLarnon were in action in the 1500m with McGuiness just missing out on the medals with a fine fourth place in a new personal best time of 4.38.27. McLarnon was eighth in one of the largest fields of the day in a season’s best of 4.47.55.

A strong run in the heats (12.28sec) saw under-15 Sophie Dudman qualify as second fastest athlete for the 75m hurdles final – where a slight lapse of concentration meant she hit hurdle five. She trailed home uninjured in eighth place.

Cerys Dickinson continued her good form in the 800m with 2.28.09 for eighth place while Tamsin Anelay was 17th in the 1500m in 5.50 06.

For the under-13s Josh Dunne was eighth out of 40 in the minithon which involved for him a long jump, shot put and 800m. Dunne finished the 800m in 2.25.21, the fastest of the day and a time which will lift him high into the UK rankings.