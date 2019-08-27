Fencers fly flag for Chichester at English championships

Chichester Fencing Club fielded nine youngsters at the English Youth Fencing Championships at the University of Hertfordshire.

The event attracts top competitors from across the world.

Day one featured Chichester’s U11 girls and U13 boys competing against tough competition. Isaac Jolley joined the fencers for coaching support throughout the day.

They all displayed determination and the impeccable footwork Chichester fencers are known for. All the girls finished in the top half of their age group.

The boys weren’t far behind being able to claim they are in the top 50 fencers of their age in the country.

Day two was the turn of the U15 and U11 boys, also supported by Jolley. The U11 boys started with great results in their poules. The U15 boys found it a little trickier as they took on an older age group this year.

They all achieved personal goals, finishing in the top 50 out of 100s of other first class fencers.

It was great to see how the fencers were supported by Jolley and the other fencers’ parents, to the immense pride of head coach Sharon Blackman.

If you or your child would like to try fencing, call Sharon Blackman on 07708 508332 or emailsharonblackman1@googlemail.com