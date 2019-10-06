Eight is great for Baker as he wins another Chichester Half Marathon

James Baker won the Chichester Half Marathon for an amazing eighth straight year - and said his eyes were now firmly fixed on making it ten in a row.

The Chichester Runners ace was a few minutes outside his own course reocrd of 1h 11min 52sec with conditions slippery underfoot in places and blustery too but he was still well ahead of his closest rivals as he came home in 1.15.28.

The start of the race at Westgate / Picture by Derek Martin

Bognor's Jacob Maddison was second and Chichester's Matt Jolly third, while the women's race was won in a shade over 1.30 by Chichester's Fay Cripps, with local duo Alice Sowden and Kari Mack close behind her.

Denmead's Richard Murphy won the ten-mile race that is contained within the half marathon.

It was another successful renewal of the race, organised by Everyone Active and Chi-based charity Children on the Edge, as close to 750 took part in the half marathon and another 160 or so did the ten-mile or three-person relay options.

See the video above for footage of all the starters and watch out for more pictures and video from the day on this website. Thursday's Chichester Observer will have reports, pictures and a full list of finishers and their times.