Cycle races proving popular at Goodwood - and more women are pitching in

Another summer of cycling is well under way on the Goodwood motor circuit.

Cyclists take to the track every Tuesday evening in the series organised by the Chichester-based Southdown Velo CC and the races continue to prove popular, with amateur cyclists at all levels racing.

Cycle racing at Goodwood / Picture by Ben Briffett

Events so far have sold out in advance with more than 120 adults and around 50 youth racers competing in separate age categories each week.

Organisers have been working hard in recent years to attract more women to race. Women-only trial sessions and separate races have been held.

This year has seen more women than ever racing –with a new record of 32 one week recently.

The series runs until mid-July and it’s open to absolute novice racers – but rather than just turn up, organisers ask people to contact them first – either email goodwoodttt@sky.com or register on the British Cycling online booking system.