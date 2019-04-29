Croquet players are back on the lawn at Lodsworth

Lodsworth Croquet Club opened their lawn to launch the new season.

Despite a cold wind they celebrated the start of the season with a Golden Mallet competition.

Joyce Fanshawe was the winner of the ladies’ competition with a score of 18 points after handicap and Hugh Brown won the men’s competition with an amazing score of 11 points.

The club have many fixtures throughout the summer months and look forward to the challenges of matches against local clubs, their own club tournaments, club evenings and the many social events enjoyed by our members throughout the season.

