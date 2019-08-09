Cricket: Goodwood claim Duke of Richmond's Cup

Goodwood took on Duke of Richmond’s XI in the annual tussle for the 10th Duke of Richmond Memorial Cup.

Goodwood batted first and Matt Bennison crafted 51. He was joined by Matt Geffen and when Bennison was out in the 25th over it was 107-2.

The bowling was good and C Hunt and M Roy opened for the Duke of Richmond’s XI and took a wicket apiece.

Tight bowling from Will Gordon-Lennox (1-12) and Charlie March (1-33) kept the batsmen quiet. Geffen finished on 93 not out and Goodwood finished on 198 -4 off 40 overs.

E Collins and P Mould opened for the Duke’s XI but fell cheaply to Dan Brown (2-27). The dismissal of Collins (9) included a fine catch from Jamie Miles. Johnny Heaven bowled well on a rare Sunday outing for Goodwood.

J MacDonald-Buchanan (28) and March (62) gave Matt De Lacy a bit of punishment. The spinners removed MacDonald-Buchanan and March, backed up by good catching and sharp work behind the stumps from Tim Odell.

James Mayne (5-25) and Graeme Bennison (2-29) didn’t let anyone hang around. Charlie Hunt came in last man and was bowled by Kumbi Chilongo, who has returned to cricket after a long injury-enforced absence and wrapped things up with that final wicket.

The Duke of Richmond’s XI were all out for 144 and the 10th Duke of Richmond Memorial Cup was won by Goodwood CC.

Watersfield v Aldwick Sunday

Watersfield piled on the runs making a massive 317-4 in their 40 overs which was more than enough to beat Aldwick’s Sunday side.

Almost all the home side’s batsmen who made it to the middle made runs with Lee Callaghan (84) topping the pile closely followed by Jordan Dear (72) and Tim James (70). The consulation for Aldwick was that debtant Bradley Caparol took two wickets in a promising spell despite all the runs.

In reply, Ian Guppy (42), Andy Smith (39) and Caparo (31) were Aldwick’s leading scorers as they finished 150 runs short of their target finishing on 167 all out in the 36th over. Eighteen bowlers were used in the game, and the home side’s best were Thomas Johnson (2-27) and Lee Callagan (3-12).

Droxford v Lavant

This was the first match between these two teams and Lavant quickly noticed the slope and two huge trees 20m in from the cover and extra cover boundaries.

Droxford won the toss and batted first. Lavant skipper Ian Rawnsley made the breakthrough and none of the of the Droxford batsmen reached double figures as some disciplined bowling and tight fielding restricted the flow of runs.

Palmer nearly carried his bat but was bowled by Rawnsley trying to increase the scoring rate. Droxford ended on 136 for 9. Rawnsley ended up with three wickets with Henry Anscombe and Danny Berkley picking up two each.

Lavant’s reply was awful. Seven of Lavant’s batsmen managed four runs between them. With the score on 23 for 6, Droxford realised the game was won and their skipper Adam Smith gave everyone in their team an opportunity to bowl. Dave and Robin Burford cashed in, Dave Burford ending up unbeaten on 62.

As Lavant’s total crept towards 136, Droxford’s opening bowlers returned to clean up the tail and Lavant were all out for 124.