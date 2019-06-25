Cowdray scratch Copthorne itch ... Chichester veterans battle for honours ... Shaw thing at Bognor

There's news from Cowdray Park, Chichester and Bognor golf clubs in our latest digest from around the greens. Get involved by sending your golf news to steve.bone@chiobserver.co.uk

COWDRAY PARK

Mike Snuggs receives the Scratch Championship Cup from Chi vets' captain George Bell

Cowdray Park’s scratch team hosted a very strong team from Copthorne GC in the last 16 of the Oliver Trophy, the Sussex interclub scratch match play championship.

The morning foursomes brought a strong start for the home team and they led 2.5-1.5. Cowdray needed four points to secure the win and knew they were not going to get any easy games from Copthorne.

Cowdray were looking to get some early points on the board and Todd White, Shaun Clarke and Steve Mitchell all delivered a point.

Only needing 1.5 points to secure the match, the rest of the team showed their class and every player recorded at least half a point in their respective singles matches.

The final result was an emphatic win for Cowdray by 9.5-2.5. Cowdray now host another very strong team, Royal Ashdown, on July13 in the last eight.

* The past couple of weeks have seen several matches and a couple of competitions for Cowdray seniors. The matches have been away to Mannings Heath, home matches against Betchworth Park and Bognor and away to Hindhead.

Cowdray were on the back foot at Mannings Heath and although half the matches went to the 18th, Cowdray lost 7-1 with the only win coming for Robin Phillips and Barry Overington.

The home matches went better with a 4-4 draw against Betchworth Park on a blustery day and a convincing 6-2 win against Bognor.

The fixture at the magnificent Hindhead course is always a challenge, especially on a wet day. Cowdray lost 5-3 but this is a big improvement on last year’s result and sets up the home leg for a real contest.

The Rolland Plate, a medal competition, was won by serial winner Mike Burgess who shot nett 65 (par 70) following his recent win with 42 Stableford points in the second round of the Captain’s Prize. Runner-up with 66 was David Laver and third on countback was Phil Harrison.

The June Stableford was played in wet and windy conditions. In division one the winner with 39 points was Phil Harrison; runner-up with 37 was Steve Calder-Smith.

In division two the winner was Phil Tupper with 38 and runner-up with 34 was Trevor Edwards.

The seniors’ open is today, with 44 pairs entered.

CHICHESTER

Chichester vets held their championship over two rounds. The main focus was a scratch competition to find this year’s champion.

Alongside this was a handicap championship and a cup awarded to the best ‘senior’ score.

Round one was held on the Tower course on a day that saw rain come and go. A number of golfers recorded good scores and two started to pull away from the field in the scratch competition.

Anthony Denton and Mike Snuggs held a four-shot lead over their nearest opponents. There was a closer grouping at the top when taking handicaps into account and Phil Couchman held a narrow nett score lead.

Round two was held on the tougher Cathedral course where in past years the leaderboard could be turned upside down. This time Denton and Snuggs maintained their lead over the field.

The handicap competition remained tight at the top and Campbell Goldsmid eventually pulled through with a miraculous birdie on the 16th having been in the water and chipping in from about 120 yards. He also picked up the seniors’ cup.

The scratch competition went to the final hole of the championship. Denton and Snuggs had been nip and tuck throughout the final round and Denton led by one shot as they stood on the 18th tee.

Both played the last well but a 15ft putt by Snuggs brought the scores level, and after countback, Snuggs was the vets’ champion for 2019.

Prizes were awarded as follows: Vets Scratch Championship - 1 Mike Snuggs; 2 Anthony Denton; 3 Graham Probert; 4 Paul Compton; 5 Chris Penny. Nett Handicap Championship - 1 Campbell Goldsmid (also Seniors Cup); 2 Rob Arcus; 3 Peter Green; 4 Phil Couchman; 5 Roy Chandler.

BOGNOR

Gary Shaw won the Whitsun Cup with a nett 62. Chris Goy came second with 63 and Chris Hickling third with 65, on countback.

A total of 122 players entered the event over two days, a great entry number for the first competition to be split over the weekend because of increased participation.

Roy and Heather Tidy for winning the Gilligan Mixed Open in very tough conditions. Mick Martin and Suzanne Taylor were second with Vic and Nicki Vincent third and Ron and Barbara Stevens fourth.

The Men’s Midweek Stableford took place in very wet and windy conditions with Paul Archer (38pts) just beating Julian Staddon on 37. Third was Alan O’Brien with 35.