Chichester veterans' open well worth a visit for Bognor golfers

The Chi Golf Club vets’ open attracted competitors from as far afield as Wiltshire and Buckinghamshire.

A separate competition took place for home players and good scores were made by Anthony Denton (39 points), Phil Couchman (38) and Phil Mitchell (37) but the Chichester champion was Bill Mann with 40.

Bill has been in fine form this season and has seen his handicap cut by five shots in recent weeks.

The main open competition was for the visitors and it was a close-fought battle. Two members of the Bognor team, Trevor Till and Philip Conisbee, along with Neville Hill (Cams Hall) and Roger Hoad (Goodwood) all went close.

But it was Jeffrey Bygraves from Rusper GC who raised his game and went home with the major prize. To the delight of Chichester GC it was their friends from Bognor GC who won the team prize. Congratulations go to Mickey Mould for organising the open which was acknowledged as a great day by all participants.

It's a Selsey golf reunion

BOGNOR

A seniors’ mixed team of ten pairs from Bognor travelled to Ifield GC to contest the Bofield Trophy. This is an alternating annual fixture that has been going on from 2003.

Before this year’s Bognor had won eight times to Ifield’s six. Bognor’s team included Barbara Stevens, who was instrumental in setting up the trophy.

On a cloudy afternoon on Ifield’s challenging course the teams battled it out in a friendly but competitive atmosphere. Ifield started well with a win but Bognor managed fairly consistent wins through the team, eventually running out winners 5½-4½ and retained the coveted trophy.

Thanks go to the Stevens, the Vincents, the Meloys, the Redmonds, the Conisbees, the Holtons, the Paines and the Delves, plus David Turner and Georgina McCormack and Simon Watts and Sue Monger for taking part.

Golfers unfazed by challenge of English champ

SELSEY

The veterans of Selsey GC held their Captain’s Day. The weather was perfect and there were 54 members competing in an 18-hole Stableford.

The greens were a bit slower than usual but overall it was a very playable course.

There were presentations for nearest the pin on four par-three holes and runners up and winners in their respective divisions, then it came to the overall winner and that was Reg Ewens, to whom the Dennis Sanderson Putter was presented by veterans’ captain Brian Rainer.

A raffle was held and the proceeds were added to the entrance fee for the competition and £432 was raised for the Chestnut Tree House Trust, the captain’s charity for his year.

COWDRAY PARK

Cowdray ladies held their invitation day and it was a great success.

The winning pair were Cowdray’s Brenda Rees and Karen Sykes from Worthing with 43 points. Karen also won nearest the pin contest on the 11th for guests.