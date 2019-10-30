Chichester Runners win recognition at volunteer awards

Chichester Runners and AC have been recognised at the Volunteer Awards ceremony for the south east region of English Athletics.

The club were runners up in the Club of the Year category.

They are very proud of the recognition and and were beaten to the main award by a club in Kent that is working with disabled athletes.

Amanda Godfrey of Chi Runners said: “The club has grown over the past two years and offers training on four nights of the week and to all abilities.

“The club committee would like to thank all their committed volunteer coaches and leaders, without whom the club could not run. They would also like to thank their members who make it such a great club.”

“If anyone wishes to join they should contact chichesterrunners@googlemail.com