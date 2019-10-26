Chichester happy with Harleston win - ladies clip Crows' wings

Chichester's men's first XI continued their fine start to the season by beating Harleston Magpies - while Chi's ladies seconds had a notable success over leaders Crowborough. Reports below...

Chichester 3 Harleston Magpies 2

Conference East

Chichester continued their winning ways in the national Conference East with an accomplished performance against bottom club Harleston Magpies.

They ran out 3-2 winners in what was a comfortable performance for much of the match but became a little too close for comfort by the final whistle.

They started aggressively, imposing themselves on Harleston the game with genuine purpose, and within eight minutes had pressed their advantage home and were 2-0 with exceptional finishing from Ollie Baxter, the second a spectacular overhead finish.

Harleston responded well and closed the deficit on 14 minutes before Chichester restored their lead from an Alex Pendle penalty corner.

Harleston worked hard and Chris Bristow in goal made some excellent saves as Chichester became complacent.

After half-time, Chichester upped the pace, putting the Harleston goal under severe pressure, however goalkeeper Chris Leek and his defence performed heroics and maintained the score, going not the final quarter.

Injuries to Alex Sparshott and Jack Lerwill meant Chichester’s midfield and attack were stretched, but the team were bolstered by debutant and MoM Beau Cornelius.

In the final quarter Harleston chased the game, and with Chichester tiring and losing their composure on the ball, gaps started to open up in Chichester’s midfield.

Ripley took full advantage taking the score to 3-2 but it was too late to change the result.

This week Chichester have a double header away to London Edwardians on Saturday and Wapping in the EHA Cup on Sunday.

Chichester Ladies II 3 Crowborough Ladies 2

Sussex Ladies Div 1

Chichester beat top side Crowborough thanks to a display full of determination and endeavour.

Crowborough are a strong side and pushed the ball around well but Chi defended well. The strength in Chi’s midfield gave them the springboard for many attacks, one of which led to a penalty corner.

It was pushed out across the circle for Kath Mundy to push square back into Sarah Jessop, who scored with a glorious strike. In the dying minutes of the half the visitors equalised.

After the break keeper Julie Abson made a couple of one-on-one saved but the away side started to get the upper hand and were awarded a penalty corner. Tracy Austin cleared it off the line.

Crowborough scored to take the lead but Chichester refused to give up and the pendulum swung the other way.

Lindsay Hauxwell put pressure on the defence as she picked up some excellent passes out from the back by Vicky Oliver Catt. This led to a penalty flick from which Jessop scored.

In a dramatic finish both sides pushed for a win and Hauxwell found a winner for Chichester with five minutes to go.

Chi Ladies: Abson, Austin, Baxter, Woods, Oliver Catt, Mundy, Hurd, Hauxwell, Jessop, Rice, Carter.

Chichester Friars 2 New Forest 0

Hampshire Area Div 4

The Friars go rolling on with their 100 per cent record after four games, maintaining top spot.

Playing a club’s first team, the Friars knew the visitors would be organised and fit, which proved the case. But the experience and knowledge of the Friars was vital.

The game was very close and hard-fought, with no quarter given by either team. Most of the first half-hour was open, with chances for both teams, but as the Friars began to control things, the opening goal was forced home by Nick Laurence on 26 minutes after sustained pressure.

New Forest came out strong in the second half, clearly intending to press high and test the Friars defence. But the back-line of Trevor Andrews, Mark Richmond, Martin Hughes and Dave Walters held firm, backed up by Rob Torrance in goal making a string of good saves in both halves.

The midfield group of Andrew Savory, Mark Green, Chris Pacey, Steve Mercer and Gareth Wharton were strong in containing the opposition and setting up good moves. Bryan Locke was a constant threat in attack.

Playing well on the counter, the Friars doubled their lead on 39 minutes with a simple tap-in from Boyce after the ball had bounced around in the New Forest D.

The youth and fitness of New Forest began to show, but Friars were able to rotate.

The challenge goes on, being met head-on by the team, who are enjoying their hockey – this display topped off by the first clean sheet of the season.

Friars: Torrance, Walters, Richmond, Andrews, Hughes, Savory, Mercer, Pacey, Green, Wharton, Locke, Boyce, Laurence.

Chichester Ladies III 1 East Grinstead Ladies IV 3

A 110-minute battle for both teams ended with Chichester defeated 3-1 against a fast, youthful East Grinstead.

Chichester came out as a solid unit with Just Balkyte putting away the first goal with a great assist from Gemma Warr.

EG ramped up their attack but defensive duo Cheryl Court and Becca Stemp put up a strong wall. EG played some great hockey, taking a 2-1 lead at half-time.

In the second half Chichester worked hard, with keeper Jacs Kane make great saves. EG put away a third with a fast attack from the halfway line.

Salisbury V 0 Chi Ladies IV 3

Many of the Chi players spent an hour stationary on the M27 on their way to Salisbury and the home team granted a 15-minute grace period – so the first whistle was blown with only seven Chi players on the pitch. The others arrived shortly after.

Having had no warm-up, Chi found the frenetic pace of Salisbury difficult to contend with at first. However as the game progressed, Chi worked the ball well.

Solid defending at the back from Gillian Ashton, Debs Cox and Hayley Johnson and direction from Rhianna Batchelor in goal meant Salisbury were thwarted.

Great running from Helen Mountain up the right and a lovely pick from Teresa Willway resulted in a short corner. A deft pass from Kim Howarth found Caroline Homer in space and she converted.

The second half brought great calling between Kelly Lilywhite and Rachel Austin and lovely passing from Sarah Whittington to Mountain put Salisbury under pressure.

Howarth provided a great pass into the Salisbury D and Lilywhite converted. Salisbury continued to battle but the Chi defence kept their cool and used their skills to clear the ball to the midfield.

A cracking hit-out by Johnson found Mountain on the right and she used her pace to outrun the defence. Her shot rebounded off the post but Lilywhite was in a great position to tuck it past the keeper.

Players of the match were Ashton and Willway.

Chi Ladies: Batchelor; Ashton; Cox; Johnson; Whittington; Howarth; Homer; Austin; Lilywhite; Mountain; Willway.