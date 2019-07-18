Chichester happy to be home ... Bognor are brisk and brutal ... Jack's back for Pagham

Wins for Chichester, Bognor, Pagham and West Wittering all feature in our latest round-up from the 1st Central Sussex Cricket League.

Chichester Priory Park v Lindfield

Division 2

Chichester won on their annual return to Priory Park, buoyant after a dominant victory against Burgess Hill the previous week.

The visitors were immediately above Chichester in the league table. Lindfield won the toss and elected to bat first.

From the beginning Lindfield struggled to get the ball away thanks to excellent fielding from the hosts. Dan Joseph picked up a couple of vital early wickets, including the key wicket of Lindfield overseas Aproov Wankhede.

Tom Hindley (32) and Dominic Morgan (20no) stabilised the middle order until Abhishek Raut (6-27) put in a superb spell of spin bowling that twisted the batsmen in knots. Lindfield fell from 84-5 to 96 all out, the second time in two games Chichester had bowled a side out for less than 100.

Chichester weren’t going to have everything their own way as the visitors struck early to reduce them to 28-3. Crucial runs from Matt Bennison (26) kept the scoreboard ticking over but Lindfield had a habit of taking wickets at key moments.

At 78-6 the game could have gone either way but Charlie Futcher (23no) had other ideas as he calmly saw Chichester over the line for a four wicket victory.

The win moves Chichester up to sixth, now 50 points clear of the relegation zone. This week brings a tricky away trip to leaders Hastings & St Leonard’s Priory.

Bognor v Burgess Hill

Div 2

At the Regis Oval, Bognor’s first team got the job done in brisk time.

Bowling first, parsimonious spells from Josh Sargeant and Ben Woolnough kept it tight but with the lively Joe Ashmore in the ranks twirling his way to 4-25 and Roy Kaia hustling 3-19, Burgess Hill were dismissed for 68.

Kaia, the big man from Harare, then cracked a brisk 37 not out to see Bognor to a fine nine-wicket win.

Stirlands v Pagham

Div 3 West

Having been asked to bowl first, Pagham made the perfect start with Josh Taylor brilliantly caught by Wayne Green off Peter Cotterill first ball .

On a good batting wicket Stirlands recovered to 132-3 but the introduction of spinners Sean Rutter (3-26) and Nikki Tabberer managed to put Pagham back in charge.

Stirlands ended 191-8 after Charlie Norton (76no) and George Briance (48) starred with the bat.

Pagham in reply again made the perfect start with the openers putting on 94 before the fall of the first wicket. Jack Stannard made a timely return to form, scoring a sumptuous 82 not out, and was ably supported by Stuart Hanks (34) – and although Pagham lost two quick wickets they reached their target with nine overs to spare.

Arundel v West Wittering

Div 5 West

Given Carl Tupper’s bad luck when it comes to coin tosses, some may ask why West Wittering persevere with the tradition. But the toss took place and the toss was lost.

Arundel opted to bat on what seemed a decent wicket, but it soon became clear the day would belong to the bowlers.

Wittering’s opening attack of Spike Western (3-23) and Joe Pink (2-18) began to take advantage of conditions, restricting the run rate and picking up early wickets.

With Arundel 53-4, further tight spells from Joe Scissons (2-34) and Harry Staight (1-12) kept the home side in check. With the scoreboard reading 66-7, some late tail wagging dragged Arudnel’s total to 111 – not an insignificant sum given the variation the surface had demonstrated. Wittering’s opening pair of Liam Bates (15) and Steve Day (15) started nicely, punishing bad balls while keeping others at bay. However, a quick flurry of wickets had the visitors 51-3.

With fears of a Wittering wobble, Johnny Miller (30no) and Brandon Trimmer (20) dug in, putting together a partnership of 39 before the latter fell to a yorker. Nevertheless, some solid stroke-making from Harry Staight (14no) took the visitors to a decisive win.

Aldwick v Goring II

Division 6 West

Aldwick easily defeated Goring twos despite making a below-par 186-6 from their 40 overs. They remain top of the division.

Batting first, Aldwick lost skipper and opener Alex Cooper (13) to Graham Cornish (1-22) and his opening partner Richard Gabb (19) to Gareth Barnes (1-21).

Despite the wobbly start, Ed White was next in to hold the innings together with an unbeaten 64* which takes his personal league tally so far this season to 612 runs with a staggering average of 102.

Simon Barter (57) joined White in the middle and together they took the home side’s score from a worrying 32-2 to a healthy 143-3. Towards the end, Rajendra Makkunuri (2-36) helped stem the run flow and took a couple of wickets in the process. Goring were set 187 for victory.

Aldwick’s opening bowling pair of Ian Horner (2-24) and Ben Kemp (2-26) cut through the Goring top order with ease as they slumped to 5-3.

After their awful start, Goring’s Anuradh Sudhakaran (26) and Samuel Shawcross (30) staged a recovery but when they were outdone by Ollie Smith (1-23) and Joel Lodge (1-24), Liam Hicks cam on to bowl and decimated the lower order with figures of 4-24 and the visitors found themselves bowled out in the 35th over for 132, 54 runs short of their target.

Aldwick’s fielders were also on song taking seven catches, while keeper Andy Smith claimed a stumping.

Aldwick travel to West Chiltington this weekend.

Henfield II v Bognor II

Div 7 West

Bognor found themselves in a pickle at 43-4 which appeared to lull Henfield into a false sense of security.

Out to the crease came Bognor all-rounder Thilina Perera who crashed 129 from 62 balls with 12 fours and 11 sixes and with the lithe Jamie Woolnough undefeated on 59, Bognor ended on a decent 266 all out.

For Henfield Mattie Dale grabbed 4-28 and then cracked 89 off of 54 balls. However with Joe Bennett snaffling 3-40 including the wicket of Dale, Bognor won this excellent contest by four runs.

West Wittering II v East Preston II

Div 9 West

Another toss win by the skipper Andy Priest – he has taken ten out of 11 so far – meant East Preston twos were asked to bat first.

Andrew Shoebridge (52), Mark O’Keefe (38) and contributions from Andy Reeves (18) and Toby Dixon (15) gave East Preston a total of 156-6 off 40 overs.

The usual solid WW opening partnership of 61 from Kev Allsobrook (34) and Trevor Delderfield (27) set the foundations. Mark Taylor was faultless for his first half century of the season (52no) and Priest (32no) helped him take West Wittering twos to an eight-wicket win – their eighth victory of the campaign which put them in a promotion place.

Littlehampton IV v Aldwick II

Div 11 West South

Aldwick travelled to the delightful village of Amberley and asked Littlehampton to bat. Their innings of 183-7 was dominated by Kevin Foot’s 113. Aldwick’s bowlers were led by Josh Kemp with 3-13, assisted by Jonny Knapp (two wickets) and John Young and Morgan Murphy (one each).

Aldwick’s openers Dean Stokes (91*) and Dion Sampson (67) put on 167 for the first wicket as Aldwick got home by nine wickets.

Aldwick remain third and entertain Arundel this week.

Chichester IV v Goring III

Div 11 West South

Reuben Knight and Sandra Yee did their level best to thwart Chichester. Knight took 3-63 while Yee took a stumping and a catch to dismiss Steve Price for 79 and Mike Maynard on 21.

But the iCPP nnings belonged to Tom Phizackerley, hitting his first ton and scoring 109 from 70 balls. He retired and gave others a chance to shine. The final total was 318-5 from 40 overs.

In reply Steve Lockwood made a gutsy 31, Richard Camplin 20 but the remaining batsmen found the young Chi bowlers accurate and determined.

Roger Smith took 2-8, Theo Bachelor 2-20, Stanley Mayne 2-29 and Frances Gee 3-6 for 3 as Goring were all out for 90.

Bognor III v Broadwater III

Div 11 West South

On a concrete deck at West Meads, Bognor batted first and were indebted to a lively 81 from the mercurial Babs Ahmed and a pugnacious 30 from big Joe Delaney in their total of 158-8.

Delaney had the bit between his teeth and then snaffled 4-18 and with support from Ahmed, Ethan Teasdale and John Hooker, Broadwater were dismissed for 93, Bognor winning by 65 runs.