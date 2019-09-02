Chichester boxer Holly gunning for European success

Chichester’s Holly Heffron has earned a chance of European boxing fame.

She is one of three boxers from the Heart of Portsmouth club to receive an international call-up.

The 17-year-old will wear the England vest at the at the European Youth Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria, beginning today (September 2).

Heart of Portsmouth coach Q Shillingford expects the former St Gerards BC member t- who gbot into boxing after trying it out at a Get Active festival in Chichester in 2014 - to deliver.

Shillingford said: ‘‘Holly is a first-year youth so it’s a great achievement for her. Holly has been attending a lot of England camps and holding her own with European champions of the past.

‘She’s made massive strides in the time she’s been at the club. She’s in the gym training every day and we believe she can go out there and medal.

Heffron was selected to represent England at last year’s European Junior Championships in Anapa, Russia, and finished fifth, narrowly missing out on a semi-final place.

In December she became the England female Winter Box Cup champion at her weight, that on the first occasion England has had an all-female box cup tournament.

Over the Easter weekend this year she travelled to Penrith with her coaches to compete in the Lonsdale Box Cup which she won. She represented England against Wales at the Pyramids in Portsmouth beating the Welsh champion who had a record of 22 wins and one loss.

Heffron is on the England Talent pathway, attending training camps all over the country as well as training five days a week at Heart of Portsmouth.

She has extra training, plus strength and conditioning sessions with Steve Gent at Goodwood. She is sponsored by the Duke of Richmond and Goodwood trustees for her nutrition, physiotherapy and sporting medical needs.

Her Bulgaria call-up came after she attended a selection camp in Birmingham.

She and her England team-mates have been training every weekend including residential camps at the Catterick Garrison Barracks, Birmingham, and in Sheffield and for the girls there was a five-day trip to Dublin to spar with boxers from Italy, France, India and Ireland.

Heffron has just finished her first year of A-level studies at Bishop Luffa School in Chichester.