Chichester athletes in fine form in Crawley, Manchester and Kingston

Josh Dunne at the Manchester event

Amid heavy downpours there were PBs for two of the club’s sprinters. Dominic Barth (U20) recorded a 11.27sec PB in the 100m and convincingly won his 200m recording a PB 23.49sec into a headwind, whilst Amelie McGurk (U17) stopped the clock at 43.27 to set her new 300m PB.

Conrad Meagher (senior) won his 800m in 2.09.60 and Josh Dunne (U15) ran 4.31.89sec in his 1,500m race, while Digby Fullford (U15) recorded 5.20.60 for third in his 1,500m.

Meanwhile another Chi club record was broken when Dunne, 14, ran a time of 2.02.1 in the final of the national under-15 800m in Manchester.

After a well-judged heat the previous day, when he was runner-up to the eventual winner, Dunne lined up for the final against a quality field including three of the top four athletes in the UK over the distance.

With the winner having a few yards to spare, Dunne was in a close battle for the next two places.

With less than half a second separating the trio at the finish, Dunne was fourth over the line but third English athlete as a Scottish competitor finished just in front. His time knocked more than a second from his previous best and meant he ousted older brother Liam from the club’s top spot.

In the Sussex masters throws, following his medal winning performance in the British masters throws pentathlon earlier in the season, Andy Hall claimed a virtual clean sweep in the Sussex 55-59 age group at Kingston, combined with the Surrey championships.